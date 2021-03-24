Bollywood Roundup: Akshita Mudgal, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, and more …

Akshita Mudgal: Lockdown is the reason people switched from TV to OTT

Bombay– Actress Akshita Mudgal, who is part of the “Ishk By Zor Nahi” show, says people like to watch content on OTT platforms more than television today. She adds that this is because during the lockdown there was no new content on TV and people started switching to OTT platforms for entertainment.

“I think the lockdown was a time when there was no entertainment on TV. That’s why people have switched to OTT platforms to watch shows. OTT platforms also existed earlier, but people started to change because they got entertainment there. But on TV there was nothing new because everything was closed. That’s why the number of viewers has increased and people prefer OTT to TV, ”she told IANS.

Speaking of being a part of the show, Akshita says she loved it from the start.

“I found the show to be very different. My show ended in August of last year and I was home for a month and a half. I was auditioning. I got a call for the show and they explained the character to me and what it was about. I loved the show. I had a lot of clues to resume the show. They had an audition and a look test and my journey with the show began, ”she says.

Ask her if romance is a safe bet on Indian TV, and she says it all depends on what the audience wants to watch at any given time.

Varun Dhawan shares ‘memories’ from Anurachal Pradesh

Bombay– Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a slice of the memories he brought back from the recent filming of the supernatural film “Bhediya” in Arunachal Pradesh.

Varun posted a photo on Instagram, where he was seen posing with Abhishek Banerjee near a lake.

“Memories created forever @nowitsabhi #teambhediya,” Varun captioned.

Abhishek commented, referring to the clean air of the place: “Best memories of oxygen waali.”

“Bhediya” is directed by Amar Kaushik and also includes Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal. The film is scheduled for release on April 14, 2022.

“Bhediya” is scripted by National Prize winner Niren Bhatt.

Kangana Ranaut: I’m aiming for light interaction but getting extreme reactions

Bombay– Actress Kangana Ranaut says her goal is to have light interaction with people, but she gets extreme reactions for her comments and things get out of hand.

“I feel a lot of the things that I do or say is having a light interaction. Sometimes people take it seriously because they are very serious in their life, and that way things turn into one event, into another. But that said, the people I might criticize, I find it absolutely easy to meet and interact with them again because my intentions have always been very light, ”she said.

“Somehow people are not very comfortable with someone being clear and honest in their interaction. I feel like I have extreme reactions which sometimes confuse me too. When you don’t have an agenda in your heart and if you don’t do it for your personal ulterior motives, you will always win. There are no two ways to do it, ”she added.

When asked if politics was his future plan, Kangana replied, “If today I talk about the country, nationalism, farmers or the laws that directly affect me, I am told that I want to become politician. It’s not like that. I react to everything as an ordinary citizen. I have no connection with politics. So people get angry when I talk about these issues. They feel like they can talk or say anything about any issue, but how dare Kangana talk about these issues? So they do tamashas, ​​which I’m sure everyone has seen.

The multi-award-winning actress launched the trailer for her upcoming film “Thailaivi” in Mumbai and Chennai on her birthday on Tuesday. Winning the National Award for “Manikarnika” and “Panga” this year, launching “Thalaivi” Trailer and its birthdays have come and gone, and Kangana said that “it’s a very difficult time for me”.

Samir Soni becomes author with book on anxiety and self-discovery

Bombay– Actor Samir Soni is set to make his debut as a writer. He is preparing to write a book called “My Experiences with Silence” on anxiety and self-discovery.

Scheduled for this year, Soni’s book is meant to be a personal account of his dialogues with himself during his growing years in Delhi, his time on Wall Street and his time in Bollywood.

“For a very long time, a notebook and a pen were my closest companions. Every thought or emotion I couldn’t share entered my journal. The writing was a kind of catharsis. “My Experiences with Silence” documents in prose and poetry some of my darkest, most intense, and most introspective thoughts, “the actor explains.

He thinks the post-pandemic scenario is appropriate for such a book.

“After the 2020 pandemic, with millions of people forced to look within and deal with isolation, anxiety and depression, I thought it was time for me to share my personal struggles, which are more relevant than ever ”, summarizes Soni.

The book will be published by OM Books International.

“This past year, we’ve all learned to live with anxiety and stress like never before. Drawing on his own experiences, Samir discusses these issues and the coping mechanisms available to him to cope with stressful times and situations. In these eloquent notes to himself, he provides readers with a roadmap to healing the injured self. I was struck by the honesty and empathy he brings to the subject and I’m sure it will resonate with all readers, ”said Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri, editor-in-chief of OM Books International, who will publish the delivered.

Salman Khan receives his first vaccine against Covid

Bombay– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received his first injection of the Covid vaccine on Wednesday. Salman took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and followers.

“I took my first dose of vaccine today….” the 55-year-old actor tweeted.

Salman’s vaccination takes place on the same day that his friend and colleague, superstar Aamir Khan, informed by a statement that he had tested positive for Covid. Earlier on Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt received his first injection of the Covid-19 vaccine and shared the news on Instagram.

Salman will next be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. Prabhu director Deva is releasing Salman for Eid this year, and all of them are set to hit theaters on May 13. It is one of the big banner films to hit theaters after the cinema business reopens amid the pandemic.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Radhe is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

Suraj Sharma shares what inspired his character in ‘the Illegal’

Bombay– Actor Suraj Sharma says the story behind his new movie “The Illegal” is very similar to his personal life experiences, and that’s why he signed the film.

The film, starring Adil Hussain and Shweta Tripathi, tells the story of a young Delhi film school student who travels to Los Angeles to study cinema and ends up being a waiter in an Indian restaurant to support his dream.

“During my time in America, I was going to all these Indian restaurants for my ‘ghar ka khaana’, where I ran into all these Indians and their back stories, which gave me a very crisp and clear glimpse of their life, ”Suraj said.

He added, “Over the years, I realized what an intense journey they came from, how they pushed each other to provide for their families and achieve their goals. So when I stumbled across the script, I was able to relate to the character of Hassan (his role in the movie), because I experienced that and heard about it before.

“The Illegal” premiered on Amazon Prime Video. (IANS)