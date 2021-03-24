Mid-Michigan Entertainment Weekend March 26-28 and Beyond | Culture & Leisure





ART • Rare images from the Tuskegee Institute: slides of the early 20th century magic lantern on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum in grpmcollections.org/Detail/collections/335. Other historical images include Abraham Lincoln, WWI, musical instruments, baking, and logging in Michigan. • CMU Student Art Exhibition: Until April 2, University Art Gallery, Central Michigan University, free, [email protected], 989-774-7457. • “Windows GR”: art exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, free with general admission ($ 2 to $ 12) and available at grpmcollections.org. • Hip Hop Icons: virtual exhibition at the Marshall M. Fredericks Museum, visible on marshallfredericks.org/mb. • Virtual lunches with the C2C gallery: March 24 at 12:15 p.m., 616-935-7337, facebook.com/pg/C2Cgallery. • “Wonderfully Made”: The Artis Collection of African American Fine Art, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, Saginaw Art Museum, museum admission $ 7, $ 5 students / seniors, 1126 N. Michigan Ave., Saginaw, saginawartmuseum.org/exhibition/wonderfullymade, 989-754-2491. BEATS • Live concert on Facebook of the John Shea Trio: 7 p.m. March 26, 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 27 http://facebook.com/johnsheamusic. • Laith Al-Saadi: 8:00 p.m. every Friday, facebook.com/laithalsaadi. • Mondays to May: 7 p.m. every Monday, facebook.com/mayerlewinemusic. • Kris Pride: 2:00 p.m. daily, sessionslive.com/krispridemusic. FAMILY • Inside Out Movie Kit: Pick up an interactive kit from 10 am to 2 pm on March 27 at the Veterans Memorial Library, 301 S. University, Mt. Nice. The kit contains scripts and props. Copies of the film available for checking. [email protected], youseemore.com/Chippewa, 989-773-3242. • Joel Tacey Duct Tape Creations: Pick up craft kits from 10 am to 6 pm March 29 at the Veterans Memorial Library, 301 S. University Ave., Mt. Nice. You will get printed instructions and a video link. Youseemore.com/Chippewa, 989-773-3242. Camp Curious: The Grand Rapids Public Museum has opened registration for its virtual and in-person summer programs for K-12 children starting June 14. Fees start at $ 35. grpm.org/EduClasses. MUSEUMS • Shiawassee Arts Center exhibition and meeting with the artist: New exhibition from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. from the weekend to April 25, make an appointment to meet the artists from noon at 4 p.m. on March 21. 206 Curwood Castle Dr., Owosso, www.shiawasseearts.org, 989-723-8354. • Artist submissions: The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum invites sculptors within a 200 mile radius of the museum to submit works by May 1 for the 2021 Regional Sworn Sculpture Biennale, July 10 through October 10. 2; marshallfredericks.org, 989-964-7125. OUTSIDE • Afternoons at the Sugar Shack: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekends until March 28, Chippewa Nature Center, 400 S. Badour Road, Midland, chippewanaturecenter.org, 989-631-0830. THEATER • Shakespeare Selections: 7:30 p.m. March 25-27 and 2 p.m. March 28, live broadcast from CMU’s Theater Department, $ 5, group $ 10, showtix4u.com/events/cmutad.

