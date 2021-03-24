Salman Khan’s niece Alijeh Agnihotri to enter Bollywood, the film’s actor’s name has also surfaced



Actor Salman Khan with Bhanji Alijeh Agnihotri. Salman Khan made his debut with many new artists in Bollywood. It is now reported that her niece Alizeh Agnihotri will soon be making her debut in the film industry. She will make her debut with 'Untitled Film' by Avnish Barjatya. Avnish is the son of Sooraj Barjatya, he will be making his directorial debut from this upcoming film. A child star will also debut in the opposite of Alijeh. Sunny Deol's youngest son Rajvir Deol is reported to be making his debut with his opposite lead role. According to a report from India Today, Rajveer will also enter the film industry with the same film with Avnish as the director. According to reports, this film will be a romantic drama based on Jenner's Destination Wedding. According to sources, the film will be a parallel to the 2013 Ayan Mukherjee film, in which Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starred. In 2019, Alijeh's father, actor, producer and director Atul Agnihotri spoke about his daughter's debut on the big screen. He said at that point that it would be too early to talk about it. As a father, he wanted to be ready, to give the best of himself, and to enjoy making films. Their children have seen their family in the cinema before, so they are well aware of the ups and downs and that is why they know the dynamics associated with it. In 2019, a media group named Deccan Chronicle announced that Salman Khan was going to give the Bollywood launch pad to Alizeh and that too with his film 'Dabangg 3'. After that, Atul Agnihotri made it clear that Alijeh was never cast for a role in the film because he was not the right cast. Alijeh is the daughter of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan.

