‘Talladega Nights’ child actor was 28 – Deadline





Houston Tumlin, who at 13 played the eldest son of Will Ferrell’s Ricky Bobby in 2006 Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, died last night at his home in Pelham, Alabama. He was 28 years old. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans confirmed to Deadline that Tumlin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Tumlin, to his sole acting credit, played Walker Bobby, son of NASCAR driver Ricky and older brother of Texas Ranger Bobby (Grayson Russell, Diary of a Wimpy Child). Ferrell, Tumlin

In a memorable Nights of Talladega Dinner scene, Tumlin’s Walker and Russell’s Texas Ranger recount their day at school for Daddy Ricky and the rest of the family. “I threw a bunch of Grandpa Chip’s war medals on the deck,” says Walker, to which Dad replies, “Looks like a good day.” When Grandpa objects, Walker yells, “Shut up, Chip! Or I’ll fuck you up the ass! In his early twenties, Tumlin served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell. Information on the survivors was not immediately available. SGT Houston Tumlin came to see me as PVT Tumlin. He showed a lot of wit, promise, positive energy and was (hands down) one of my best soldiers in my company. Came ready to work. Please check each other. Go get help if you need it. We need you. https://t.co/iEXNb8cf9f pic.twitter.com/i6lTsk2rq0 – Geoff Carmichael (@geoffcarmichael) March 24, 2021 Some of you may know who it is. This is Houston Tumlin, aka Hooty. He was Walker in Talladega Nights (Will Ferrells Son). I graduated with him and he was one of the funniest guys I have ever met. He recently passed away and words cannot describe how difficult it is. RIP buddy. pic.twitter.com/aOFkn61dzI – MATCH1N (@ match1n_) March 24, 2021 If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources







