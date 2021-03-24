Hollywood played a role in the hypersexualization of Asian women

Ultimately, these concepts reduce the Asian community as a whole to a monolith, assuming that all Asian identities are interchangeable. It’s important to note that Hollywood also focuses heavily on East and Southeast Asians and often excludes other communities like Southeast Asia. The mixed Asian experience is almost always focused on whiteness. Probably one of the biggest issues for me right now is creating a monolithic identity that surrounds Asians in general and then encompasses individual subcultures as well, says Johnnie Yu, a history and film student at NYU and co-chair of the Chinese Student Society of NYU. . Asia is an emerging market with much more potential to move between social classes in society, and the problem is that those who do not fit this image are silenced or marginalized. Asian Americans who grew up in America are very different from international Asians who grew up abroad but come to the United States to work or study. All of these people face different struggles, have different historical and cultural discourses, experience different wants, needs and wants in life.

ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE, left to right: Ali Wong, Randall Park, 2019. Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

In recent years, there has been a major shift in Asian-American storytelling throughout film and television, especially when it comes to female characters. Asian women are now the protagonists, not the secondary characters. Movies and shows like Crazy Rich Asians (2018), Always Be My Maybe (2019), To all the boys I’ve loved before (2018), and Never have I ever (2020) reveal new perspectives and succeed without reinforcing harmful stereotypes. The first images of Asians were played by white, yellow-faced actors in a mean, exotic and humiliating way, Yuen says. Teen Vogue. When Asian Americans started acting on their own, they struggled with the same stereotypes and had to step outside of the Hollywood system to create their own projects and tell their own stories.

Young adds that we see more nuanced, realistic and complex representations. We are seeing more stories that humanize the diversity of Asian-American experiences. We certainly see less stereotypical representations, but we still have a long way to go.

Despite calls for more diversity and representation, there is still a long way to go when it comes to inclusiveness and faithfully reflecting the experience of Asian Americans. We are all very excited about Asian focused shows and movies because there has never been such an interest in our culture and we appreciate it, Yu says. But that said, it’s all fun and fun so far. ‘someone from outside your culture to join. It is not that we are exclusive and that we do not welcome others, but even more than with the colonial past and the still existing colonial power structure between East and West, it is difficult not to see the jokes through the colonial lens.

Representation in Hollywood is crucial in shaping narratives that bleed into reality, and it must humanize the Asian experience beyond the screen. Much of the on-screen portrayal right now is done superficially, Yu explains. The least they should do is engage Asian writers in the writing room and take their contributions seriously. It’s arguably worse when white writers speak through the voices of Asian characters and make racist jokes as an unhealthy form of text passage.

While it’s important to have a greater variety of Hollywood and media portrayals of Asian Americans, greater representation and visibility is not the solution to racism, Young says. We need to examine systemic racism and how it is integrated into our institutions within the legal system, health care, education and government. We must tackle the economic inequalities of immigrant populations. We need to critically examine how problematic the rhetoric of the model minority is. Finally, we must stand up against the rise in racist, anti-Asian and white supremacist rhetoric and violence because words and action matter.