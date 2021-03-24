Entertainment
Bollywood Inspired Wedding Dresses For Summer Brides: A Complete Guide
The wedding season in India lasts 365 days and not once are we ever left without style inspiration from our favorite celebrities. No matter what time of year, Bollywood plays an important role in setting the wedding season trends for the whole world. If you’re a summer bride and don’t know which route to take for your wedding trousseau, look no further than these stunning style inspirations on display. These style tips for wedding dresses for summer brides are all you need to be a bridechilla. You can be assured that all eyes will be on you as you are at your best by saying “yes”.
8 Bollywood wedding dresses for summer brides for every function
Commitment
Commitment is a very important celebration because this is where you actually seal the deal with your significant other. There shouldn’t be any fancy party then and for that, Sara Ali Khan’s Manish Malhotra lehenga should be your style inspiration. A modern and traditional lehenga is always a ready choice for a cocktail that will allow you to spot the bride from a distance while allowing you to dance the night away. You can opt for a blouse with a plunging neckline and a jewelry set heavily decorated like the star to put on a ring followed by a cocktail and dinner.
The Mehendi
The mehendi marks one of the most important wedding functions of a girl’s wedding celebration. This is the event when you are the star of the show all by yourself and to embark on this colorful journey you have to dress the part. Think bright colors and mirror work, think gorgeous Anita Dongre lehenga from Ananya Panday for your mehendi outfit. This outfit will make you stand out from the crowd with its vibrant color while you can experiment with a heavily embroidered blouse and floral jewelry.
The Haldi
In recent years, the haldi ceremony is no longer a boring affair but rather an elegant one. Gone are the days when you wore a simple costume just to get dirty and get rid of your Haldi ritual. Ditch ordinary costumes for a bright yellow saree, as it is customary for the bride to wear this auspicious color. Channel your inner sunny girl like Janhvi Kapoor in the Manish Malhotra saree for a bridal-ready look for that special day.
The wedding
Now comes the big day; marriage is when you have to stand out in your own way. There will never be two identical wives, and neither should you have to conform to any particular type. You can choose to wear the traditional red or go for something completely different but just as spectacular. We present to you two real Bollywood brides on their wedding day who looked absolutely stunning even in their personal styles.
Priyanka chopra
She chose a tone-on-tone lehenga by Sabyasachi which, unlike most traditional lehengas, was contemporary at best and yet strikingly beautiful. She chose heavy traditional jewelry, but you can choose to wear something lighter.
Anushka sharma
Well, sure, what’s a summer wedding without a little floral fun, right? Anushka Sharma also chose a Sabyasachi lehenga, but she chose a blush pink lehenga with traditional floral designs that have always given her the best of both worlds.
The reception
Did you really think the wedding celebrations were over? The reception is as big an affair as the rest of the wedding receptions. The reception is where you can experiment with different silhouettes while still keeping things ultra-glamorous. Kajal Aggarwal’s fishtail dress, for example, is a classic example. She wore her share of ethnic clothing only to ditch the styles of a contemporary champagne-colored Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble that looked stunning with simple hair and makeup.
Destination marriage
Destination weddings can be a snap if you know how heavy you want your outfit to be. While the aforementioned functions also underpin a destination wedding, it allows you to experience flowing silhouettes. Take inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor to be the ultimate mermaid even in a lehenga for a beach wedding. Her pick of Rahul Mishra looked gorgeous by the beach and we’re sure you won’t travel as far as to get bogged down under heavy wedding lehengas, right?
If you are a summer bride and worried that the sweltering heat will sweat your dreams of becoming the ultimate summer bride, then fear no longer with these Bollywood looks.
