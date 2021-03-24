MANTRA Labs Welcomes Actor and Mental Health Awareness Advocate Jared Padalecki to Leadership Team





AUSTIN, Texas – MANTRA Labs, a company founded in Austin, Texas that aims to help people achieve greatness through simple, everyday, science-based nutrition habits, today announces that Jared Padalecki has officially joined the team. of MANTRA Labs. Padalecki is known for his outspoken mental health advocacy and has reached millions of people by sharing his own story and the essential role of fitness, mindset and nutrition in overcoming health challenges. . As the first investor and collaborator of the MANTRA Labs team since launching in 2019, Padalecki will serve as a co-founder, both supporting the company and guiding its social mission on mental health awareness and the potential of everyday habits. positive to improve the quality. of life. A passion project established by Paul Janowitz – who set out to create a new system to support his family’s health – MANTRA Labs has developed a line of clean, science-based, biorhythm-adapted super powders that support hydration, focus and energy. and rest. MANTRA Labs has literally been a lifetime in the making, and the products and the team align perfectly with who I am and who I want to be, said Padalecki. I have tried all of the products under the sun and have been approached by countless nutrition and lifestyle companies asking for endorsements and partnerships. MANTRA is different. The system provides the real results that I needed and has the mission of total health to work to build your mind and body. I first tried MANTRA after completing an amazing but grueling final season of Supernatural, and the results were immediate and profound – a total change in my sleep, energy level, and fitness. I am so excited to share the MANTRA mission and to be part of this team, we are just getting started. MANTRA Labs launched its Chrono-Nutrition System, three functional drink powders designed to support the health of mind and body throughout the day: RISE for mental focus, hydration and energy without caffeine; GO for pre-workout, hydration recovery and increased energy performance; and REST for relaxation, sleep and deep recovery. The simple three-part system is designed to improve the quality of life for everyone through science and proper timing, from lifelong triathlete training to winning the next event to someone unfamiliar with it. space for fitness and nutrition but who wants to feel better, every day. The energy, enthusiasm and belief in our mission at Jareds add up a lot and I am honored to partner with him to create a next generation nutrition and wellness business that truly delivers results, said Janowitz , co-founder and CEO of MANTRA Labs. Confidence, innovation, perceived efficiency, inclusiveness and joy drive us, from product development to customer experience. When a customer chooses MANTRA, they can be sure that they are getting impeccably clean, science backed, and the highest quality products that really work. These are the products that Jared and I – and our families – use every day to make us feel better. When Jared and I first met, we shared a strong desire to do good in the world as well as a mental health aligned mission and the power of positive daily eating habits. Jared is an amazing human being, actor, athlete and humanitarian, and I’m proud to work with him. About MANTRA Labs – Made for Great Based in Austin, Texas, MANTRA Labs is a family business founded by Paul Janowitz and Jared Padalecki whose goal is to help people achieve greatness through simple, everyday, science-based nutritional habits. The business is built on three fundamental principles of total health – movement, rest and community, achieved by providing clean, scientific nutrition to support healthy mind and body, all day, every day. MANTRA’s social mission is to raise the conversation about mental health and increase funding and awareness for mental health organizations. Every purchase supports mental health organizations that do life-saving work. For more information:

https://gomantralabs.com/







