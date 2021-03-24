HFPA defeats journalist’s antitrust lawsuit





The troubled Hollywood Foreign Press Association is asking a judge to definitively dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Norwegian entertainment journalist.

A California judge has seen enough of a Norwegian entertainment reporter who took on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over its strict membership rules and close relationship with the studios. On Wednesday, Kjersti Flaa’s antitrust complaint against the Golden Globes team was dismissed with prejudice, meaning she will have no further opportunity to change her claims. In November, U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld first dismissed a lawsuit alleging that the HFPA had monopolized the foreign entertainment reporting market and excluded qualified applicants. At the time, the judge ruled that Flaa had not sufficiently defined the precise monopolized market. (“Entertainment News” was deemed too “ambiguous”.) Since then, the HFPA has been criticized for the favors accorded to its 87 members as well as for the lack of diversity in its ranks. In court, however, the HFPA continued to hold the upper hand. Flaa amended her complaint by a in itself theory which would ultimately mean that the organization must be open to “all objectively qualified candidates”. Judge Blumenfeld, in his latest order, tears it up. When analyzing the latest horizontal group boycott allegation, the judge writes that there are no inconclusive claims that the HFPA has market power. “As the plaintiffs claim, Hollywood studios do not control coveted ‘access to talent’ for this narrowly defined brand of entertainment news,” Blumenfeld notes, adding later that the antitrust construction is tenuous. “If access to Hollywood talent is a necessary part of business survival, then plaintiffs fail to explain reasonably how they managed to succeed as foreign entertainment journalists for so many years without it.” The ruling addresses other flaws, from “defining the relevant product market in an artificially narrow way” with respect to how the HFPA allegedly divides geographic regions for members, to disregard interchangeability of the product market. The HFPA said in a statement on Wednesday: We applaud the courts’ unequivocal rejection of the frivolous trial of Ms Flaas and Ms Robbins, which was filled with nothing but salacious and false allegations against the HFPA and members Meher Tatna, Tina Jhnk Christensen, Aniko Navai and Aud Morisse. The fact that antitrust standards have become very high hurdles for complainants may be part of the reason why Flaa failed. Nonetheless, in the absence of a second look on appeal, the HFPA and its lawyers from Latham & Watkins were victorious in this case.







