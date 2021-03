Jay Leno apologizes for racist Asian jokes: ‘It was wrong’

Jay Leno has apologized for a number of jokes he made at the expense of the Korean and Chinese communities, especially the racist stereotypes about what Koreans and Chinese eat. By the time I made these jokes, I really thought they were harmless. I made fun of our nemesis North Korea, and like most jokes there was a sound of truth to them, the comedian and former late-night TV host said on a Zoom call last month. with members of the Media Action Network for Asian Americans: According to a MANAA press release sent on Wednesday. At the time, there was a dominant attitude that some groups always complain about something, so don’t worry about it, he said, according to the statement. Anytime we received a complaint there would be two sides to the discussion: either we have to deal with this or screw them up if they can’t take a joke. The Tonight Show host said he did not see this situation as an example of a culture of cancellation, but rather as a spread of what he called legitimate misconduct on his part. Too many times I have sided with the latter, which means I live even when I knew in my heart it was wrong, he said in the statement. Representatives for Leno did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Guy Aoki, founding president of MANAA, said in a Wednesday statement that Leno would never make racist jokes about black eating habits. However, it is worse to mistakenly deduce that most Koreans or Chinese eat man’s best friend on a regular basis, as this encourages racial hatred towards Asian Americans as most people do not. distinction between Asian nationals and Asian Americans. Lenos’ story with anti-Asian jokes came to the fore after Gabrielle Union, judge on Americas Got Talent, when Leno appeared as guest judge was fired from AGT after just one season, then alleged the existence of a racist and toxic environment on the show. The union allegations, which included a claim that Leno saw a photo of Judge Simon Cowell with dogs and feared it looked like something you would see on a Korean restaurant menu, prompted NBC Entertainment to open a investigation. The Union and the network reached an amicable resolution of their dispute last year, but Leno was not mentioned. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive work environment where people from all walks of life can be treated with respect, read a joint statement released at the time by Union and the Network. Leno, meanwhile, said in Wednesday’s statement that he hoped the Asian-American community would accept his apologies and added, I hope I can live up to their expectations in the future.







