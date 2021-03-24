‘Invincible’ makes another leap into the dark side of superheroes | Entertainment

Amazon already has a searing satire on uncontrollable superheroes, “The boys,” which quickly became his signature series. So “Invincible,” an animated show with basically the same main lines, feels a bit redundant, although the first few episodes, produced a lot for adults, give some of the same visceral thrills.
The series comes from “The Walking Dead” Robert Kirkman, based on his comic book starring Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. In the right timing department, Steven Yeun, a former “Dead” Oscar nominee for “Minari” – voices 17-year-old Mark Grayson, whose father is the strange visitor from another planet Omni-Man (JK Simmons), and whose powers are just beginning to manifest.
Like “The Boys,” “Invincible” owes an obvious debt to DC’s Justice League, with a superhero team known as the Guardians of the Globe, and later a younger group of teenagers, uh, titans, who – thanks to a rather shocking development – are forced to grow up quickly.
The first starts out a bit slow, but it heads for a big and brutal moment, which sets up a serialized mystery at the heart of the series. Yet, this is only part of a concept that also plays with the coming-of-age aspects of Mark’s story, from selecting a costume to choosing a name that reflects the title; to more mundane concerns, like high school, teenage hormones, and her worried mom (Sandra Oh).
Animation remains an ideal medium for comic book adaptations, as evidenced by Warner Bros. ‘more difficult parade. of DC titles, some of which have R ratings. The action here is crisp and at times extremely gory, in a way that makes it very clear – or should – that this isn’t meant for kids.
Despite its long-standing comic book status, “Invincible” hits screens after a number of revisionists stare at superheroes, exploring questions about the potentially corrupt nature of such ostentatious power. Indeed, streaming is inundated with such tariffs, including that of Netflix. “The Umbrella Academy” and DC’s “Doom Patrol”.
That feeling of familiarity doesn’t necessarily undermine “Invincible” on its merits, but it inevitably makes it seem like the exercise is a bit there, given it. Take it as a sign of the times, at a time when costumed heroes – good, bad, or not – seem to be cheaper by the dozen.
“Invincible” releases March 26 on Amazon.
