Artist housing at DTLA helps artists realize their Hollywood dreams with a coexisting and affordable community





DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Working in the entertainment industry has been the dream of many since Hollywood was the entertainment capital of the world. But rent in LA County averages $ 1,700 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and $ 2,500 for a two-bedroom apartment. “You almost never can put enough money into acting and you feel like other people are putting more money into it and it’s causing a tightening of budgets for so many people,” said Elizabeth Swaney, actress and stuntwoman. Kelvin Xuna is trying to lighten that burden with Artist Housing in downtown LA Considered the world’s premier cohabitation community for film and music artists, tenants pay not only for a bed and a roof, but for l opportunity that surrounds them. “Oh, that’s super dope. Like, the rent is really cheap and the studio is right here. We’re just sharing the room. Normally you have to book it, but since most of us collaborate anyway, if anyone needs the room, you know it’s nonsense, ”musician Andre Walker said. “They are also paying for this community and this opportunity which is really rare and unique … especially very much needed in Los Angeles … It helps to create this urban fabric that the city wants to create,” said Xuna. MORE | Redondo Beach tries tiny homes to alleviate homelessness crisis Up to 10 people can share a room, so it’s more of a pension than luxury apartments. Residents also share a kitchen. There is a gym for working out and the $ 600 per month also provides shared workspace for various entertainment projects. And in an industry where reserving a job often means leaving home for months at a time, a month-to-month lease offers flexibility. “I had to go to New Orleans, San Francisco, Chicago to work and I never could have done it without the flexibility of artist accommodation,” producer Dan Hall said. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation has found that renters in Los Angeles spend more than 30% of their income on housing. But beyond the cost, being surrounded by like-minded individuals with similar goals could be the most critical element in housing artists. “Either it’s the workplace or it’s the place where everyone gathers and we start laughing at what we just saw. So you can make some really, really great memories … and I mean that in an authentic way. It’s really, really great, ”said Alexander Michael. Artist accommodation is not a permanent solution for the “starving artist” but serves as a bridge to the promised land.

