Office Space’s Ron Livingston to replace Billy Crudup as Henry Allen





Following the release of Billy Crudup, Ron Livingston joins the cast of The Flash from Warner Bros. and DC Films as the new Henry Allen.

Ron Livingston to replace Billy Crudup as father of Barry Allen, Henry in Warner Bros. and DC Films’Flash. According toVariety, Livingston is joined by Ian Loh, who will play a young Barry, as well as Saroise-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso in undisclosed roles. RELATED: The Flash: Michael Keaton casts doubt on his return to Batman Crudup played Henry Allen inJustice League, theatrical cuts and Snyder. However, it was recently revealed that he left the project due to scheduling conflicts. At the same time, the production brought in Maribel Verd to play Barry’s mother and Henry Nora’s widow. The road to production on Flash was rocky at best. In 2015, Phil Lord and Chris Miller signed on to write the treatment of the story while Seth Grahame-Smith was asked to write and direct. The latter left in 2016 and was quickly replaced by Rick Famuyiwa. However, he also left the project the following year due to creative differences. The studio then commissioned a script rewrite by Joby Harold and in 2018 John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were announced as the new directors. Once again, however, there was a reshuffle and in August 2020 Andy Muschietti was named the last director to attempt to Flash. There were even reports at one point that Miller himself was working on the screenplay with Grant Morrison. Directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Christina Hodson, Flash stars Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verd, Saroise-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso. The film hits theaters on November 4, 2022. KEEP READING: Flash Producer Shares Most Spoiler-Free Pre-Production Photo Ever Source:Variety Godzilla vs Kong is literally designed to be replayable

