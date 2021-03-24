Entertainment
12 Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood before turning 30
Being a mother is a full time job and when it comes to acting it gets even more difficult. That hasn’t stopped some of our Bollywood actresses from embracing motherhood at a young age. These ladies embraced motherhood at a tender age and have proven that they can handle it all on their own. So here are the Bollywood actresses who became moms at a young age.
# 1. Dimple Kapadia
Dimple Kapadia was among the lucky few fans who got married with their celebrity crush. She was just a 16-year-old starlet when she married the biggest superstar of the time, Rajesh Khanna. She gave birth to Twinkle Khanna when she was only 17 years old.
# 2. Neetu Singh |
Neetu Singh was 14 when she started dating Rishi Kapoor. The couple got married as soon as Neetu turned 21. The following year, when Neetu turned 22, the couple welcomed their first baby, Riddhima Kapoor, then Ranbir Kapoor when she was 24.
# 3. Bhagyashree
When Bhagyashree debuted with the hit film, Maine pyaar kiya, opposite Salman Khan, everyone was sure she was here to stay. However, she took a different path and got married in Himalaya Dassani at the age of 21. She gave birth to her son, Abhimanyu Dasani, a year later, when she was 22.
# 4. Sarika
Sarika married Souths superstar Kamal Haasan at the age of 28 in 1988. The couple, however, welcomed their first child, Shruti Haasan, out of wedlock in 1986, when Sarika was 26.
# 5. Babita
An actress of Sindhi and British origin, Babita said goodbye to the world of theater when she married Randhir Kapoor. They married in 1971 and three years later the couple welcomed Karisma Kapoor when Babita was 26.
# 6. Sharmila Tagore
Sharmila Tagore married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi after royalty courted a lot. They had a nikaah in 1969 for which Sharmila converted to Islam. When Sharmila was 25, the couple welcomed their prince, Saif Ali Khan into the world.
# 7. Nutan
With his beauty and talent, Nutan has immortalized himself in the hearts of any passionate Hindi cinema lover. She married Lieutenant Commander Rajnish Behl in 1959 and gave birth to a son, Mohnish Behl, at the age of 25.
# 8. Twinkle Khanna
Actress Twinkle Khanna married Akshay Kumar in 2001. The gorgeous couple welcomed their son, Araav Bhatia when Twinkle was 29 years old. The couple welcomed their daughter, Nitara, in 2012.
# 9. Kajol
Kajol and Ajay Devgn are a powerful Bollywood couple. Both are talented actors and got married in 1999. The couple miscarried in 2001 due to an ectopic pregnancy but were fortunate enough to have a baby girl, Nysa Devgn, in 2003, so that Kajol was 29 years old.
#ten. Nargis
Nargis will always be considered one of the greatest actresses in Indian cinema. She had a long term relationship with Raj Kapoor which ended badly. The actress married Sunil Dutt in 1958. At the age of 29, Nargis gave birth to Sanjay Dutt.
# 11. Genelia DSouza
Who doesn't love the happy family of Genelia, Riteish and their sons, Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh? They make a perfect family together. Genelia gave birth to Riaan when she was only 27 years old.
# 12. Mira Rajput
One of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, got married in 2015. Mira was 21 when she got married. And the couple welcomed their adorable baby girl, Misha, when Mira was just 22.
Being a mother is a big responsibility and these Bollywood celebrities took on the challenge like regular moms. They managed everything on their own and raised amazing children in this world. More power to those Bollywood actresses who have become a mother at an early age.
Images courtesy: Instagram
