Invincible teases scene that will leave your ‘jaw on the floor’





Amazon’s Invincible animated series teases a shocking and gruesome scene, with video reactions from cast members and fans alike.

Amazon Prime VideoInvinciblesought to get close enough to the comics it’s based on – including the level of brutal violence and gore. Twitter account forInvincibleleaned into that aspect, teasing a scene that “will have your jaw on the floor.” The tweet is accompanied by video reactions from several fans, including Jason Mantzoukas – who voices superhero Rex Splode. Their reactions ranged from horrified to shocked, with the Mantzoukas even saying “Kirkman you’re sick f ***”. Finally, the scene won them over. “I was still in it, but I’m… I’m in it,” said Greg Miller. “As an Invincible fan, I just can’t stop smiling.” RELATED: Invincible: Steven Yeun & JK Simmons Talk About Soaring As Superpowered Duo There is a scene in INVINCIBLE that you’ll be watching this weekend that will put your jaw on the floor. We caught a few friends watching it in case you need proof. pic.twitter.com/0JljZDhxa8 – Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) March 24, 2021 Fans aren’t the only ones surprised byInvincibleanimated adaptation of. Even Robert Kirkman, who co-created the original comic and is executive producer on the animated series, spoke about how a certain element of animation came over him. “When you watch it the action is a little more brutal. When the going is going, which in my opinion is pretty cool and really exciting and is going to serve to uplift things in this series,” Kirkman told CBR Kirkman also discussed how elements of the original comics have changed, including expanding roles for characters, such as demonic sleuth Damian Darkblood. Invincible stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson, Sandra Oh as Deborah Grayson, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Mark Hamill as Art, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Walton Goggins as Cecil Steadman, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Gray Griffin as vocals Shrinking Rae and Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl), Melise as Dupli-Kate, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler 1 and Mauler 2 and Monster Girl (as Monster) and Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, with Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Sonequa Martin -Green as Green Ghost, Mahershala Ali as Titan, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Nicole Byer as Vanessa and Fiona, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Jon Hamm as Steve, Djimon Hounsou as Martian Emperor and Ezra Miller as DA Sinclair. The series arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 26, 2021. KEEP READING: Invincible: Robert Kirkman Hopes To Take Show ‘Beyond’ Source Comic Source: Twitter American Gods: Technical Boy’s True Purpose Revealed

About the Author Jennings Necklace

(2022 Published articles)

A Seattle-based freelance journalist, Collier enjoys all facets of pop culture, including comics and anime. Spider-Man is his all-time favorite fictional character. More Jennings Necklace







