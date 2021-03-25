Entertainment
Young ‘Minari’ star Alan Kim on his film debut and acting tips from Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-Jung
9:45 am PDT 03/24/2021
by
Emily hilton
After an outstanding performance in Lee Isaac Chung’s film, the 8-year-old quickly became the darling of this season’s awards.
After an outstanding performance in Lee Isaac Chung’s Threatening and a tearful acceptance speech when he won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor, 8-year-old Alan Kim quickly became this season’s awards darling. Kim spoke to Hollywood journalist about his experience making his film debut and shared some acting tips he gathered while working with his SAG-nominated co-stars Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-jung.
What was your favorite part of working with Steven Yeun?
That was probably all! It was really nice working with him, he was really nice. He also gave me a book. I haven’t read it yet, but it’s The never-ending story [by Michael Ende]. I guess it’s good. And we also did some food shopping because I was a very slow eater. It was fun.
Did Youn Yuh-jung give you any memorable acting tips?
It was two years ago, so I can’t remember exactly, but probably “don’t overreact”. Because if you’re overreacting, it’s not really yourself.
How was your first day on the set?
Well the first day I arrived in Tulsa I think we took a photo. It was really hot, and they gave us ice cream too, and I was licking my ice cream so slowly my mom would [say], “Eat it fast, you don’t have all day. It’ll melt!” I say to myself: “But I like to eat ice cream!”
Did you like Tulsa?
It was hot, but at least the hotel was well air conditioned. It’s a bit like a refrigerator; once you put something in it and close it, put it in for an hour, take it out, it’s all frozen. And then when you go out, leave it on for about an hour or two, everything stops the cool.
What are your best memories of filming?
The pee scene is really funny. So i would actually watch Captain Underpants or play off camera games.
Would you like to do more acting in the future?
Yes! I’m actually starting a new movie. It’s called Latchkey Kids.
How is your character Latchkey Kids different from David?
He comes home most of the time alone, watches TV, orders pizza. I haven’t read the whole script, but I have read part of it.
If you could star in any movie, which one would you like to star in?
Any film except war films. I do not do it [like them].
Interview edited for length and clarity.
This story first appeared in the March 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
