Prepare a dreamy breakfast at this Spanish-style Hollywood mansion

HOLLYWOOD, CA Wake up to a dream breakfast at this Spanish-style hilltop estate. The chef’s kitchen features a center island for additional sink and storage, along with sparkling appliances and a breakfast bar.

When you’re not cooking, cool off by the pool or stretch out on your lush lawn. The 5 bedroom, 7 bathroom home is on the market for $ 8,900,000.

Address: 2568 Park Oak Dr, Los Angeles, California

Price: $ 8,900,000

Square feet: 6434

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full baths and 2 half baths

Built: 1993

Features: Enter the gates and walk up the 280 foot driveway to this dazzling hilltop Spanish estate designed and built by legendary architect Ed Fickett. The 4BR / 4.5BA residence sits atop the .9 acre property; one of the largest and most private plots of the coveted oak trees. Go through a monumental pair of antique front doors and enter the 22-foot-high lobby leading to the 5.264-square-foot main house. interiors. The resort also offers space for visitors with its 2-story guesthouse and hotel-style spa, complete with a marble hammam, dry sauna, hot tub, and massage areas. The guesthouse 1BR / 1.5BA 1,177 square feet. Additional living space was designed by award-winning architect, Anthony Stark. Hollywood glamor abounds around the pool, which is fully lined with cobalt mosaic tiles. Take in unparalleled views of the canyon – including the famous Griffith Park – as the sun shines on this never-marketed crown jewel of Los Feliz; appreciated by its original owners for over 30 years. Additional property features include: 1,000 square feet. master suite with mezzanine / office and private terrace, all en-suite bedrooms, chef’s kitchen with island, breakfast bar and newer appliances, library / office with wet bar, five fireplaces, 6 HVAC systems (10 areas), vast terracotta walkways and patios, 2 large lawns, event parking on site, alarmed, gated, fenced, 600 amps of power. This ad originally appeared on realtor.com. For more information and photos, click here.

