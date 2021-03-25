Entertainment
Review: In ‘Tina’, the last word of a legendary survivor
In the opening moments of the HBO documentary, Tina, “Tina Turner doesn’t just command the scene as she tells Ask Me How I Feel for a Giant Stadium of Fans – a degree you half expect bank lenders to materialize. through the limelight to sign the deed.
Few could match Turner as an artist. Both royal and raw, she was one of the supreme singers of the 20th century, an inspirational role model for Mick Jagger and countless others. And, at least in scenes like this 1980s concert, his power was a testament to claim. As a newly retired solo singer from over a decade of abuse, she was taking back her life, her story, her voice. Her debut, she says, did not come as a teenager with Ike Turner, but as a 50-year-old woman finally alone.
History has rightly taken on the brilliance of legend. Turner’s remarkable life arc has already been the subject of a successful autobiography (“I, Tina” in 1986), Hollywood biopic (“What’s Love Got to Do With It” in 1993) and from a Broadway show (“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”). So why more? Well, in part because music documentaries have proliferated in the age of streaming. Everyone from Billie Eilish to Linda Ronstadt has recently taken to the act.
But there’s a better reason for Tina, Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin’s new documentary, airing Saturday on HBO and HBO Max. The film, as you might expect, again guides us through the tremendous upheavals in Turner’s life. But it is ultimately Turner who tells her story why she has trouble telling it; why she needs to say it, anyway; and why she wants to end it. Turner may be the protagonist of a drama with big swings between oppression and liberation, but it’s not a role she has a natural affinity for.
I really don’t want to play the part, “she said in a previous interview with Tina,” referring to the 1993 movie. “It was so different from me, my life.
This gives Tina an unusual tension. In a way, Turner rejects his own biography. Not the facts, but the emphasis on certain chapters. Turner, 81, who supported the documentary, appears in modern interviews from Switzerland where she seems content to put much of it to bed. This, we’re supposed to put together, may be his last word on his life story.
With archival footage and interviews, Tina delves into her years for the first time in the Ike & Tina Turner magazine. The contrast between their stage presence and their private life is drastic. In front of the crowds and the cameras, they form a sensational and exuberant rock and R&B duo; behind closed doors, he’s an abusive and controlling monster. Turner, then Annie Mae Mullock, was 17 when she met Ike, a rock n roll pioneer. In their television appearances, he appears to be the calm and supportive sideman. Not many people beside Turner knew that outside of the stage he was a thin-skinned tyrant. It is particularly revealing that beside Ike, Phil Spector presents himself as a more sensitive collaborator when they record River Deep Mountain High in 1966 with him. (It’s one of the disappointing but still rewarding times when filmmakers stop to linger over a recording session.)
When Turner finally left him in 1976, she was happy to let Ike have everything except the stage name she had given him years before. The comeback story begins but with it comes Turner’s own struggles over how to be candid about the abuse without being defined by him. It is easy to understand his desire to tell the truth. Appearing on Hollywood Squares, ”host Peter Marshall greets her: Tina, where’s Ike?
Turner was first stated in a 1981 People magazine article, calling Ike’s treatment torture and that she was living a life of death. A few years later, plagued by questions from reporters, she wrote her book, with MTV’s Kurt Loder, in hopes of moving on. (Loder is a particularly interesting source in the film; an audio recording of her interviews with Turner in which she emotionally discusses her mother is perhaps the only truly intimate and unguarded moment in the film.)
The book didn’t work, in a way. This only made Turner’s past and his laudable and influential public confrontation with him all the more attached to her. But by the time of his return, the hugely popular 1984 Private Dancer with the hit What’s Love Got to Do With It, Turner’s provocative and mind-blowing performances spoke for themselves. Here, the filmmakers intelligently let play some of the sequences. This is the heart of Turner’s legacy. This is the real Tina.
But as you marvel at Turner singing I Can’t Stand the Rain by Ann Peebles, you also realize despite the best efforts of the filmmakers how unknown she is. True, Turner, long married to a German musical director and living in Europe, no longer wants to explain herself. It is probably enough to see all his ambition, his pain and his perseverance on stage.
Tina, an HBO release, is not from the Motion Picture Association of America. It contains descriptions of abuse. Duration: 118 minutes. Three out of four stars.
Follow AP screenwriter Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP
