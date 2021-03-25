Actor Yuval David is not waiting for opportunities. He creates them.

I am an actor on a daily basis. And you?

A few years ago, I proclaimed it was the busiest year of my career! This activity continued to increase, and I proclaimed the same in 2018 and 2019. Then 2020 arrived.

In 2020, when someone asked me how you are doing, I would just answer 2020. The enormous weight of everything that was happening in the world due to the pandemic and the socio-political environment has affected every part of my life, as it has for just about everyone on this planet. My 2020 response was loaded with more than the stress and anxiety of the global situation. He was also charged with an endlessly busy and busy work schedule.

My life and career as an actor, animator, filmmaker and advocate continues to progress, develop, grow and expand. This shows in the volume of work, in narrative and documentary film, television, live (and virtual) events, from studio and network to independent productions. It’s exciting and the challenge of juggling schedules is real. I really like and am addicted to the process, especially as my artistic, creative and commercial approach continues to refine.

It is this appreciation that helps me appreciate the process and also helps me keep working. I don’t wait for someone to create an opportunity for me. Whenever I have time between other productions, and even during other productions, I create opportunities for myself and for others.

I recommend this approach to all stakeholders. This is how my career grew to be more than an actor, embracing my slashes as an actor / host / director / filmmaker. The actors must act. If an actor does not act, then he is not an actor, he is an actor. So, don’t wait for the opportunity to present itself to you, create the opportunity for yourself! And, along the way, collaborate with like-minded people.

So in 2020, I was constantly busy directing, producing, and performing in film and television, obeying all COVID protocols, even if that meant filming from a distance. And I regularly recorded voiceovers from home. Having my own studio set up at home, complete with filming, lighting and audio equipment, allows me to do this.

I was even able to continue my award-winning episodic series One Actor Short. Check it out here.

Throughout this pandemic, One Actor Short has been accepted at 70 film festivals and won 56 awards. So this has helped to add good energy amidst the tensions and tragedies of our global and socio-political situations.

And I created short films, which became easier because I was used to wearing different and many hats as an actor, writer, director, producer, even at the same time. For example, my short film The Gardener, which also won awards for directing, acting and sound.

So, I did that. And, I believe you can do it! Be an actor on a daily basis! Be a creator every day! And, if you think you can’t do it alone, reach out to people like me who are constantly creating and collaborating.

Yuval davidhis exceptional work includes his series An actor short film, which has screened and won dozens of awards at international film festivals including the Big Apple Film Festival, NewFilmmakers Film Festival, NYC Independent Film Festival. His other works include his Better World series with Yuval David, What Makes You Beautiful, What Are You Good At, Pranks of Kindness, and its more engaging and content. Find Yuval on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and IMDB.



