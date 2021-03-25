No Zoom Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports





LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The “No Zoom” policy for this year’s Oscar ceremony proves to be a headache for several nominees who live outside the United States and who are still under pandemic restrictions, according to Hollywood publications. Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday that publicists and some studio executives have complained to the film academy about logistics, cost and quarantine issues raised by the decision to ban nominees from attending the ceremony remotely. . The Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences, which is hosting the ceremony, did not return a request for comment on the reports. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film industry’s top-honored April 25 show will be held both at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and at the traditional Oscar home at Dolby. Theater in Hollywood. The producers said last week that there would be “no option to zoom in for the show” and encouraged the nominees to attend in person. At least nine nominees, including “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell and star Carey Mulligan, live in Britain. England is expected to ban non-essential international travel next week until mid-May. Representatives of the five international feature films – submitted by Denmark, Hong Kong, Romania, Tunisia and Bosnia – could also face hurdles in getting to Los Angeles, Variety and Deadline noted. Some of the 200 or so other nominees will work on productions that require quarantine or live in tight “bubbles” with the cast and crew, according to the publications. Visitors to California are currently expected to be quarantined for 10 days. Travelers to countries outside of the United States are also subject to varying quarantine requirements. Variety said a meeting this week to discuss issues between the Academy, movie studio executives and publicists has been called off. Other awards shows in recent months have replaced the usual in-person gatherings at gala dinners and on stage with pre-recorded appearances or virtual events, or a combination of these with small in-person gatherings. But television audiences have collapsed, with the Golden Globes and the Grammys drawing smaller numbers for decades. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

