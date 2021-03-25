Britney Spears’ lawyer files petition to remove father from oversight of his medical decisions





The request came in the form of a petition that Samuel D. Ingham III filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday night.

Jamie Spears has been the curator of herself and her estate since 2008. Montgomery has been the singer’s temporary curator since the elder Spears stepped down due to health issues in September 2019.

In the record, obtained by CNN, Ingham cites an order filed on October 10, 2014 that determined Britney Spears had an “inability to consent to any form of medical treatment” as the reason Montgomery should take full guardianship.

CNN reached out to Ingham on Wednesday to ask him to explain why the singer is unable to make medical decisions. Ingham said he “cannot comment on a pending case”.

Jamie Spears’ attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, had “no comment.” The record demands that in addition to seeing Spears’ medical decisions, Montgomery be able to “restrict and limit visitors by all means” except by meeting with Ingham. He also demands that Montgomery be able to “hold back the guards” and “security guards” for Spears. The singer’s father was first appointed by the court as custodian of his daughter’s estate, along with lawyer Andrew Wallet, in 2008, following a series of personal issues that have unfolded publicly for the singer. During most of this time, he also oversaw his health and medical decisions. Jamie Spears became the sole curator of the singer’s $ 60 million estate in 2019, following Wallet’s resignation. Ingham first filed a request to officially remove Jamie Spears as curator last August. In November, the judge ruled that Spears remained co-custodian of the estate, but appointed Bessemer Trust as co-custodian. CNN has reached out to Bessemer Trust for comment. Jamie Spears told CNN in December that he had not spoken to his daughter since Ingham’s filing last summer. “I love my daughter and miss her a lot,” he said at the time. “When a family member needs special care and protection, families must come together, as I have for over 12 years, to save, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with selfish interests and those who seek to harm him or my family. “ Last month, Thoreen told CNN that Jamie Spears wanted the tutelage to end. “[Jamie] I would love nothing more than to see Britney not in need of guardianship, “Thoreen said.” Whether or not there is an end to guardianship is really up to Britney. If she wants to end her guardianship, she can file a petition to end it. “ Interest in the singer’s tutelage intensified following the New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which debuted in February. Celebrities and supporters pleaded for Spears on social media with the hashtag #FreeBritney. CNN reported last month that Britney Spears was quarantined with her father, mother and siblings at the family home in Louisiana at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. CNN has obtained family videos of their two weeks together. In them, the singer is seen cycling and playing in the backyard alongside her father, mother Lynne Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and nieces. According to court documents obtained by CNN in December, Ingham said Britney would not recur as long as her father retained control over her fortune. Although Britney has not publicly commented on the ongoing guardianship battle, she has responded to recent speculation that she intends to perform again. “I will always love to be on stage,” she wrote on Instagram in February. “But I take the time to learn and be a normal person … I just love enjoying the basics of everyday life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on the stories Everyone else !!!! Everyone has so many beautiful different lives Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it is nothing compared to the real person who lives behind the lens. “ The next guardianship court hearing is scheduled for April 27.







