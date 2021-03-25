Singer-songwriter Erin Harkes releases her all-comedic debut album

Erin Harkes is a little tired of trying new jokes on her fiancé, and to be honest, she says, so is he.

What I missed most during COVID-19 was not having an audience, said Harkes, a successful musician who has also become one of the most popular stand-up comics in the world. capital region over the past five years or so. I could walk into a room at home and cast a line to my fiancé, but it gets old quickly, and there really is too much. This has been the struggle. Not being able to dialogue with people.

Voted the Capital Region’s Best Singer-Songwriter multiple times by Metroland and The Alt, Harkes has produced four albums of original material over the past two decades. This weekend, she’s releasing another album, but this one, titled Zoloft and Probation, is her first on comedy. It is also available, for now, only online.

It’s on all streaming platforms, and it was brand new to me, Harkes said earlier this week. But digital is the way to go these days. People don’t tend to buy physical albums, and it’s really hard to sell physical copies when you’re not doing live shows.

Harkes’ comedic album was released by Howl and Roar Records in Toronto, which recorded a few of his live performances in Toronto before COVID-19 struck early last year.

I toured the south and everything got canceled, Harkes recalls. I canceled it when the pandemic hit, and a few days later it would have been canceled for me. I remember thinking, well, it might take a month. Then a month turned into three months and it turned into a year.

Harkes performed in public outside at Gaffneys in Saratoga Springs during the summer, but it was strictly his musical performance.

I’ve done a handful of shows at Gaffneys, and they’ve been really good for me, Harkes said. They were adamant about keeping the family together and it was great. But I’m clear that my shows are music or comedy, and I really don’t like doing comedy outdoors. It just doesn’t work, and I think it’s going to take a while before I get back into acting. Comedy, and clubs like Funny Bone, thrive in the crowded venue, and it will be some time before things open up this much.

Like many artists, Harkes likes to find a societal issue to defend, but in general she doesn’t become political.

Most of my routine is based on observational humor and the little gripes I have in my life, Harkes said. This is the kind of thing that seems so insignificant now. But it all comes from personal experience, and everything is so political now that I feel people need a break. I’m not necessarily against this kind of humor, but I guess I prefer to make fun of myself.

Harkes hasn’t worked too hard on his number lately, other than writing a few notes every now and then. However, she has been busy for the past 12 months.

Musically I felt stuck for a while, but something rocked and I started writing and recording new music, she says. I was also able to start an online business selling shirts and masks which helped me to stay sane. I have had my moments, but for the most part I have stayed positive. There was a strange comfort in not being the only one going through all of this. It was the worst thing for me, but it happens to everyone and a lot of people have a harder time than me. I’m kind of on my feet during great tragedies. Now if I hit my toe I go crazy.

Sometimes, Harkes will admit, she even enjoyed the isolation. She says she doesn’t like to be the center of attention unless she’s playing.

There were times when I felt more isolated, but I’m a little introverted nonetheless, she says. I don’t want all the social aspects that some people do.

It’s hard to explain, she adds. Guess that’s just proof of how a scene can transform you. Fortunately, I am able to let my inhibitions off the stage. Once I get to know people, I’m definitely less introverted, but playing live isn’t a chance to get to know people. I guess that’s the best way I can explain.

For more information on Harkes’ new comedy album and her spring program she hopes to perform live soon, visit www.erinharkes.com.

Categories: -The Daily Gazette, Entertainment