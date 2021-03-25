A star riding to witness a battle royale between a doctor and an actor | Chennai News





Chennai: Thousand Lights constituency, where DMK leader MP Stalin scored a treble, is now the scene of a fight between doctor and actor.

While actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundars Lotus dances to popularize his poll symbol has gone viral on social media, his opponent, Dr. Ezhilan, is sticking to door-to-door canvassing. In terms of star rating, this constituency is right next to Chepauk. The eleventh hour appointment of Khushbus by the BJP took everyone by surprise, as the national party received only a few months ago the DMKs sitting in MP Ku Ka Selvam. Previously, there were rumors that Khushbu might be aligned against Udhayanidhi in Chepauk, and the visuals of Khushbus’s tour in that constituency only added fuel to the story.

Khusbu doesn’t seem in the mood to miss this opportunity. From the day of his appointment, his gatherings drew large crowds. But the bigger question is whether or not it will be converted into votes. The BJP is convinced that its popularity and star value will be of great help here. In addition, they also hope that the minority population of the Thounsand Lights region could support Khushbu. About 10% of voters are Muslims.

Maulana Ghulam Mohammed Mehdi Khan, Qazi leader of Thounsand Lights Mosque, however, said: While there has been no major disruption of community harmony here so far, we are skeptical of some of the changes. proposed by the parties currently in power.

It’s a loaded statement, indicating that it would take Khushbu much more than a dance and charm campaign to break through the DMK stronghold. The DMK won nine of the 15 Assembly elections here and Stalin three elections between 1996 and 2006.

The party’s current candidate, Dr Ezhilan, is the son of N Naganathan, a renowned scholar and former deputy chairman of the state planning commission. Ezhilan, who rose to prominence thanks to his relief work during the 2015 floods, the Covid epidemic and the protests against NEET and NRC, assured the electorate that he would improve the standard of living of each resident by developing housing colonies, schools, hospitals and decongesting the roads. There is an urgent need to develop the entrepreneurial skills of young people in Thousand Lights constituency, which has hundreds of small businesses such as textile stores and printing presses, he said. Resident protection associations here claim that the limited availability of the Ku Ka Selvams MP and the lack of neighborhood councilors has made their lives more difficult.

For example, Greater Chennai Corporation had proposed to construct an elevated corridor between the junction of Sterling Road and Nelson Manickam Road in order to reduce congestion on Choolaimedu High Road. But to date that has not materialized and letters sent to all stakeholders have gone unanswered, said Kasturi Rangan of Choolaimedu Exnora.

