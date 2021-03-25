Kid 90 portrays coming of age in Hollywood, dangers of an acting child

This article deals with drug addiction and drug abuse. Please refer to the end of the article for on and off campus resources.

It wasn’t always the sun and the palm trees for the child actors of the 1990s, especially when they had to grow up on and off the camera.

Hulus’ latest documentary, Kid 90, features former child actor Soleil Moon Frye, known for playing the eponymous lead role of NBC sitcom Punky Brewster, revisiting his treasure trove of diaries, camera footage and props. from the 1990s.

Following Fryes coming of age in a bildungsroman-style fashion, Kid 90 looks behind the curtain of childhood playing through his personal collection of tapes filmed in the 1990s. Featuring his images of young Leonardo Dicaprio, Mark Wahlberg, and Mario Lopez on various sets, Frye was the original vlogger, constantly filming his daily life on set and beyond.

IMDB | Former child actress Soleil Moon Frye shares her experience in the documentary “Kid 90”.

Snippets from interviews with Frye and other child actors, as well as vintage snippets from homemade tapes, offer an intimate look at the trials and tribulations of young actors navigating their private and professional lives.

Kid 90 also stands out for its visual experience. The editing quality is top-notch, and the overlaid diary entries and spliced ​​cassette footage provided by Frye create a personal yet cinematic vibe that stands as a model of filmography in his field.

Following Fryes’ journey in the industry, the documentary tackles issues such as relevance, addiction and identity by rethinking the lives of these young actors.

Kid 90 excels at portraying these struggles, using footage from Fryes tapes to artfully contrast the public figures presented by child actors with the realities of their lives. The reality of these actor situations is reexamined through the lens of the Fryes camera, shaping the most executed part of the documentary. In the Fryes case, excerpts from his speech at anti-substance events were compared to his own images of excessive alcohol and drug use.

The plot of drug addiction is the centerpiece of the documentary, as the film attempts to portray the dangers associated with entering the theater industry at a young age. A heartbreaking number of Fryes’ friends have died of overdoses as young adults, leaving behind a dark legacy framed as an uplifting tale of the young celebrity.

While Kid 90 succeeds in artfully illustrating the life of a young actor in the 1990s, it fails to present a consistently intriguing narrative. The initial plot quickly turns into boredom as the documentary becomes repetitive and cold.

The over-saturation of the addiction narrative diminishes the viewing experience and ignores other important aspects of the child actor experience such as red carpet events, auditions, and family life. Sometimes it feels like all Kid 90 has to offer is this.

It would have been better if the showrunners diversified the content of the documentary to avoid the monotonous monotony halfway through. For example, instead of continually examining drug issues among Fryes’ friends, the documentary could also have focused on highlighting recovered drug addiction survivors and their subsequent successes in life.

With such a serious topic, it is important for the media to portray addiction as something that people suffer from rather than despising it, thus emphasizing the importance of showcasing survivors and their accomplishments.

This plot problem, however, is only symptomatic of the bigger problem with Kid 90, which is his inability to pull off a daring storyline. The documentary becomes too dependent on the footage provided by Frye when it should have avoided engaging in such a limited perspective. Instead, Kid 90 should have widened its scope to include the myriad of struggles these young actors faced.

The whole documentary errs on the side of vanillism with a lack of character and risk throughout. Kid 90 would have been better served by looking at the subject of the kid acting from a new and unique perspective, actively trying to push the boundaries of conventional Hollywood perceptions.

Resources: Confidential on-campus resources include health education services (202-687-8949) and counseling and psychiatry services (202-687-6985); Additional off-campus resources include the National SAMHSA Helpline (1-800-662-4357) and the US Substance Abuse Centers Hotline (888-661-1587).