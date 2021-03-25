5 times Georgia made the right choice (and 5 times it should have thought twice)

On Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, single mom Georgia will do anything for her kids. But even though she is a smart woman, she makes bad judgments.

NetflixGinny and Georgia has everything that makes a great comedy-drama for teenagers: murder, mystery, a new town, and secrets galore. After fleeing their past, Georgia and her two children, Ginny and Austin, move to the small town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, to start a new chapter.

RELATED: Ginny and Georgia: 10 Questions Fans Need To Answer After Season 1

But it seems difficult for this family to turn a new leaf with the number of secrets they keep from each other. Ginny and Austin are constantly angry with their mother Georgia for the choices she makes. Georgia usually has a reason for doing what she does, but she can’t be honest with her kids about her motives. This creates major tension in the Miller house.

ten Smart Move: Moving to Wellsbury was good for the kids

After the death of Georgia’s second husband, Kenny, she moved the family from Texas to Wellsbury, Massachusetts. Georgia heard about the small town when she was a teenager and has always stayed with it. She thought there was no better time for a new chapter than after suffering a loss.

Whatever Georgia’s intentions, moving to Wellsbury was great for the kids. Ginny eventually made friends and went to a school that was stimulating enough for her, and Austin had a great teacher looking after him.

9 Bad choice: stealing money from the mayor was risky business

Georgia’s late husband, Kenny, was a very wealthy man. When she died, her money went to Georgia and her children. However, Kenny’s first wife was able to freeze that money after she opened an investigation into her death.

RELATED: Ginny & Georgia: The Main Characters, Ranked By Sympathy

Without the inheritance, Georgia began to write checks from the mayor’s office. We are talking about thousands of dollars at a time. Georgia eventually paid the money back after she got her hands on Kenny’s money, but she could easily have been sent to jail.

8 Smart move: getting a job in Wellsbury was his only choice

Georgia could easily have lived off Kenny’s money and started helping the community as something to do, but it would have seemed odd to his new friends and foes. By getting a job, Georgia was able to contribute to her family on her own, while building strong relationships in government. Plus, with Kenny’s frozen money, Georgia had no choice but to find a job to pay her bills and expensive purchases.

7 Bad choice: creating credit cards in his son’s name was identity theft

When Georgia was in dire need of cash, viewers saw her withdraw credit cards in her son’s name. Considering Austin was a minor and the card was not used by him, this is considered identity theft not to mention it could ruin Austin’s credit as he gets older.

RELATED: Ginny & Georgia: 5 Similarities To The Gilmore Girls (& 5 Differences)

Paul saw the credit card statements in Austin’s name and knew he had to have a business conversation with Georgia, especially since he was the mayor of Wellsbury. As always, Georgia was able to get out of the situation, but it was a bad parenting choice.

6 Smart Move: Pushing Ginny to Get a Job Built

When Ginny was caught shoplifting, Georgia was more than upset. Not only was this not something Ginny would normally do, but Georgia worried about the additional stigma that would surround her daughter as a woman of color in an imperfect society.

Seeing that Ginny needed the extra money, Georgia found her a job at the Blue Farm Cafe. The job was perfect for Ginny because this was where all of her friends met after school, and it kept her busy.

5 Bad choice: she murdered two men

The worst thing Georgia has ever done (that fans know) is murder her ex-husbands. She married her first husband only to get custody of her daughter after the state failed to see Georgia responsible enough to raise a child at such a young age. But after her older, predatory husband wanted more of her, she crushed pills in his drink and he died on the couch as she watched.

Years later, Georgia poisoned her husband Kenny with a dangerous flower in his smoothie after watching him get acquainted with his daughter. Georgia felt like she had no choice but to get rid of him. It will be interesting to see if Georgia’s past catches up with them in a second season.

4 Smart Move: being wary of new people was for the best

On the outside, Georgia may seem like a total lover, but she doesn’t easily trust people. She is always one step ahead of those around her. With Cynthia Fuller, she knew immediately that she was a mother with power but to keep her at arm’s length. Cynthia had the personality of a friendly woman, but she was actually a snake. Georgia’s red flags were also raised when she met Nick’s boyfriend Jesse. After some research, she discovered that Jesse was actually a private investigator named Gabriel who was spying on her.

3 Bad choice: getting involved with a top man looks fragmentary so quickly

Paul is a handsome and well connected man. It makes sense that Georgia was immediately drawn to him, but it might have been the wrong choice. For starters, she promised her kids it was going to be all three for a while, but immediately started something with the hottest man in town. It meant all eyes were on her, which was a horrible move considering how dark her past was. Anything Georgia does can and will affect Paul and the City of Wellsbury.

2 Smart Move: get involved in Ginny’s school

Getting involved in Ginny’s school meant that she would be more involved in Ginny’s life. The two have a few deep-rooted issues between them, but helping out at school, Georgia wouldn’t be that far away from her daughter. She would know her friends better and how the school works. Plus, it’s Georgia’s fear that Ginny will become exactly like her, so by getting involved in school, she would understand her daughter’s life better.

1 Bad Choice: Ignoring Your Youngest Son’s Desires

The show is calledGinny and Georgia but there is a third party involved: Austin. Austin is cast aside in the series. Due to her age, Georgia always assumed her son was happy and didn’t understand what was going on, but Austin had some strong points of view that were ignored. He was often left at home alone and Georgia had no idea that her son was skipping school or being bullied on a daily basis. She was so obsessed with her own personal struggles that she completely ignored those of her son.

NEXT: Ginny & Georgia: 10 Of Ginny’s Best Looks



following

Friends: All episodes of Joey and Rachel’s relationship ranked, according to IMDb







About the Author