Three dancers selected for intensive program at DC | Culture & Leisure

Three Tahlequah dancers have been accepted into the five-week intensive summer program at the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington, DC

Regular dancers with Encore Performing Society Reece Cowart, Kassandra Mankiller and Lacy Ullrich, all Cherokees, auditioned virtually from the Academy of Performing Arts studio last winter.

It’s a great and unique opportunity for these young women, said Lena Gladkova-Huffman, dance teacher and studio owner.

The participants will follow six days a week ballet lessons, but also modern character and jazz styles. They will have rehearsals for the production that they will present at the end of the program. The cost of the program is $ 8,000 per dancer, which includes tuition, room and meals.

Gladkova-Huffman said she encourages students to apply to different programs each year. She tries to recommend those that she knows are good and that the dancers will be comfortable with. The Kirov Academy teaches the same type of ballet as her.

I want them to know that there is a huge world out there. I want them to know how much they are worth, and because they have what it takes, she said. Someone believed in me when I was younger.

People often hear about athletes getting scholarships or being recruited, and Gladkova-Huffman said dancers can often be overlooked.

No one knows how badly there is a need for talented dancers. Companies are looking for different types of dancers, with different heritages. There are so many more accepted body types and appearances now, she says.

Lacy is a 16 year old home student who has been dancing for 12 years. Her favorite styles are ballet and contemporary.

Dancing is a wonderful and liberating experience. You pop out of your head for a while and can forget what’s going on that day, Lacy said.

She auditioned for the Kirov Academy when she was 12 and thinks the audition this time around was fun.

I always thought it would be a cool experience and want to learn from a different teacher, Lacy said.

Although she was accepted to the program, she decided not to go this year.

I didn’t know if I was ready for this new experience, she said. This year was more of a can I enter? and one maybe.

To go into the future, she would have to audition again.

Reece, 14, an eighth grade student at Shiloh Christian School, started dancing at the age of 3. She said she went hardcore when she was 8 and her favorite styles are modern and hip-hop. The people and the environment of the dance are what drives her forward.

I’ve been dancing for so long, it’s like a call, she said. I can’t wait to go and learn from different teachers and hope to improve myself.

Reece has attended other intensive summer programs, but not so far away, or for that length of time. Those in Tulsa that she attended during the day and the two-week intensive at the University of Oklahoma lasted two weeks.

My mother was always with me. She will come to visit me in Washington, Reece said. My family were really proud of me and support me.

She advises dancers to consider additional training programs to go there.

It helps with physical abilities and you get a good frame of mind so you can express yourself, Reece said.

Kassandra is a 17-year-old from Sequoyah High School. She has been dancing for about six years and enjoys ballet.

I like the feeling of freedom. My mind is generally very clear when I dance, she says. I appreciate the feeling of movement.

It was her first audition for the program. At first, she didn’t plan to go because of the pandemic, but was encouraged by her dance teacher.

It’s very high quality training I’m learning, Kassandra said. I can’t wait to train with other dancers and be taught by other teachers.

It offers dancers who want to improve their skills and who are looking for a better quality of training to seek intensive training.

Since she is the first dancer in her family, Kassandra said they were very excited for her. Her parents own The Fry Bread Factory and they organize fundraisers to help cover school fees.

I got a lot of help from the community and really appreciate it, Kassandra said. We have almost reached our goal.

An Indian Taco & Wild Onion fundraiser dinner is scheduled for Saturday, March 27, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 16315 N. Highway 10. Encore has a Go Fund Me campaign called Dancing to DC: Cherokee Ballerinas Continue Ancestors Legacy in DC. Gladkova-Huffman has also sought support from people she knows in the dance world.

People I know are thrilled that girls in a rural community are nationally recognized, she said.

Gladkova-Huffman said the girls will have fun, but that’s not the reason they are here.

It’s going to be a lot of work, she said.

To be involved

Young people who are curious about what an intensive summer program looks like are encouraged to enroll in a local program. Gladkova-Huffman will host two in June: one for those with dance experience and one for those with little or no experience. To learn more, visit https://encoreperforms.webs.com or contact Gladkova-Huffman at 918-803-1408.