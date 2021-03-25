Is ‘Euphoria’ actor Sydney Sweeney linked to DB Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney is perhaps one of the most accomplished actors in Euphoria. Although it seems the actor became an overnight sensation after appearing on the hit series as Cassie Howard, she’s been working hard for over a decade. Today Sweeney is in almost every movie and even has his own production company, which makes an impressive addition to his resume.

The Euphoria the actor shares something in common with another actor. Sweeney shares a last name with On the razor wire actor DB Sweeney, something that has fans asking if they’re the same relationship or not. So is Sweeney related to DB?

Sydney Sweeney | Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

How did Sydney Sweeney become famous?

In 2010 Sweeney landed a role in the film The room. The actor was slated to play a minor role in the film, but was still eager to land the role and she vowed to prepare intensely for the role. The character of Sweeney in the film had undergone a traumatic experience, so Sweeney decided that she should put herself in a similar situation to relate to her character. The Handmaid’s Tale The actor asked his parents to lock her in the crawl space and leave her there for as long as she could resist.

Sweeney noted that her parents were worried but still supported her throughout the experience. While her audition technique may have been a bit extreme, Sweeney ended up getting the part, and as she says, it was worth it. The Euphoria The star remains determined to play and bring out the best in her characters, but has tried to take a less intense approach for several of her auditions.

These days, the star has stated that she doesn’t take extreme measures to relate to a character. She just needs to understand what the characters need and let the artwork come from brain space. Additionally, Sweeney does a lot of research on his characters to better understand the tone required for the movie or series.

Sweeney hesitated to play Cassie in ‘Euphoria’

Sweeney landed the role of Cassie Howard in 2019. She plays a popular high school student who struggles to navigate school life as rumors of her sexual history circulate at school. She develops a fondness for Christopher McKay. Their relationship, however, crosses the rocks as Cassie’s sex life is made public. Most of the time, McKay lets his peers get the better of him, and he ends up saying mean things to Cassie or outright denying their relationship to avoid being associated with her.

When Sweeney got the part she wondered if it would be good for her to join Euphoria. The show’s nudity played a big role in Sweeney’s reluctance to join the cast. However, Sweeney liked her character because she realized that most of the nudity was realistic and not for entertainment or shock value. While at first she was hesitant, Sweeney admitted that the nude scenes helped her gain her confidence and allowed her to realize different feelings about herself.

Daniel Bernard often referred to as DB is an actor best known for playing characters who combine emotion and physical expertise. DB is famous for playing Joe Jackson in Eight men out and in the 1992 film On the razor wire, where he played a former hockey player who would later become a figure skater. He is also the voice actor for the Oprah Winfrey (OWN) network and played Mr. Keene in Sharp objects who Sweeney also played the recurring character, Alice.

In an interview with Three if per space, Sweeney was asked if she and the DB actor were related. The Euphoria star denied the allegations, saying they only shared one last name.