‘Coming 2 America’ only shows Hollywood’s version of Africa

Like the stereotypical tales we’ve come to expect from Hollywood about Africa, “Coming 2 America” offers nothing new to audiences despite the 33 years between the original and the sequel.

The fictional country of Zamunda is a mix of lingering stereotypes about African poverty, disease, conflict, lack of leadership, and hypersexual women who lack agency, all covered in Eddie Murphy’s brand of slapstick comedy that uses negative stereotypes to make them laugh easily. It doesn’t add much nuance or context to the continent’s history, but it does put Africa at the forefront of the world stage.

Although the onus of telling nuanced and authentic stories about Africa rests with storytellers on the continent, not Hollywood, until they have the platform and achieve what Hollywood movies and actors do. , Africans will continue to watch and hold them accountable for the stories they tell about Africa and our expectations are much higher today than they were then.

When the film first came out in 1988, it was easy to get away with stereotypical characterizations of the continent – there were fewer voices to challenge things and no social media platform from which to do so. But it’s 2021, and expectations were rightly high, as the film was produced at an important time. In the age of #BlackLivesMatter, #MeToo and other movements that have renewed global discussions of race, gender and misrepresentation, “Coming 2 America” has proven to be a big disappointment to those who hoped for a new framework for the continent.

While it may seem like a huge and arguably out of place responsibility for a film – especially a comedy – to reframe an entire continent, the American media and entertainment industry has the kind of reach and influence that makes it powerful. . Ten of the world’s most viewed movies of 2019 were shot in the United States, so expectations of “Coming 2 America” were inevitable.

Without ruining the plot, it’s safe to say just about everything about the film lacks nuance; Zamunda is on the verge of war, there are jokes about slavery, the Ebola virus, blood diamonds and “those hungry babies with flies on their mouths”. The female characters mainly come in three varieties: invisible, sexualized and well behaved and whatever their role, the women of Zamunda exist only to entertain, please or support the king and the prince.

This characterization of Africa in general and women in particular is typical of how Africa has been consistently portrayed on American television, so “Coming 2 America” is certainly not an innovation. The 2019 Africa In the Media report by the Norman Lear Center, which analyzed 700,000 hours of American television to see how Africa appears in American media, confirmed this. The report noted that “even positive references to African culture were often associated with primitive sexuality and often used for laughs.”

While the film proves that there is still a “huge gap between how Africa is portrayed and the way it is,” it set out – like most Hollywood dishes – to entertain rather than to entertain. ‘educate and in doing so he took inspiration from’ Black Is King ‘, who went out of his way to find and include creative talent from the continent.

Some members of the Zamunda royal family and their entourage, including Eddie Murphy, wear creations by South African designers Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa and Palesa Mokubung of Mantsho. The film’s soundtrack, Rhythms of Zamunda, features musicians from South Africa, Nigeria, Togo, DRC, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania and Ivory Coast, including Tiwa Savage, DJ Arafat, Prince Kaybee and Diamond Platinumz.

A few things (not a lot) have changed since the original; one of the main characters, Mirembe is the only woman in Zamunda who seems to show a rebellious streak. Although banned in her country, she fled to the United States to try to start a business. King Akeem, unlike his father, ends up changing outdated laws and promises to promote women’s rights. At the end of the film, the three princesses move on from the fate of their sex to saving Zamunda from a looming war. It’s also good that the film tries to challenge its own stereotypes.

Ultimately, Hollywood will do what it does best, which is telling stories the world wants to see, so if Africans want a more contemporary and authentic portrayal of the continent, I hope we will all vote with our portfolios.

Moky Makura is the Executive Director of Africa No filter, which works to bring more progressive and nuanced stories from Africa to the world.