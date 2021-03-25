Album review: Justin Biebers ‘Justice’ reminds us it’s okay to rely on others

On March 19, 2021, Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber released his sixth studio album, Justice. The singer declares that his new album follows his album, Changes, released in early 2020.

Justice is the first album the singer has released since the start of the pandemic. While the album doesn’t focus much on the COVID-19 pandemic itself, it does address the feelings surrounding it.

My goal in making this album was to comfort the listener I know a lot of people have been isolated, but music is really a way to bring people together, Bieber said in an interview with Vogue Magazine .

In an interview with Apple Music, Bieber said this album deals heavily with what he learned about himself and others during his first year of marriage to Hailey Bieber.

It’s an album I wrote the first year of our marriage, so it’s so fresh. There is so much more to learn about engagement and building trust and foundations. I look forward to continuing to build and make music that will reflect this. Bieber mentionned .

Here are the 6 best songs from Justice, classroom:

6. As I am

Like I’m feat. Khalid is a moving and hopeful song. The singer discusses the doubts in himself, but expresses his gratitude to his wife for loving him for who he is. Bieber sings, Take me as I am, swear I’ll do my best / Say, “I’m not going anywhere . The song is a sweet reminder to be grateful to the people who love you even when you’re not perfect.

5. Ghost

Ghost has an electronic pop vibe, which immediately appeals to listeners. This track is about the loss and passing of loved ones. Bieber told Vogue the song could be seen as the loss of a loved one or simply the disappearance of loved ones during this difficult time. He sings, If I can’t be near you / I’ll settle for your ghost The moving song brings comfort and something to tell during the pandemic.

4. You deserve

Deserve You is a disco inspired song on Justice. It’s another song on the album that is about feeling unworthy of the person you love, but it’s a completely different take on the concept. Rather than focusing on himself in the piece, the artist discusses more of his loving perfections and how he feels endearingly inferior.

3. Someone

Somebody is a hopeful and uplifting song with an extremely catchy pop return beat. This song is about hanging out with others to be brave and how it’s okay to rely on others to help you feel good sometimes.

2. Out of my face

Off My Face is a beautifully moving song about how someone can be in love. Bieber said it was another song dedicated to his wife, Hailey. The singer’s soft guitar and falsetto notes create an alluring tune that you will want to listen to for years to come.

1. Hold on

Released as a single before the full album was released, Hold on is a catchy and catchy song, ideal to include in a road trip playlist. With positive lyrics about going through tough times and relying on the support of those who care about you, Bieber creates another song to find yourself on a bad day.

Overall, Bieber has provided the world with catchy songs with meaningful yet light lyrics. Justice is one of the best albums to have emerged from the pandemic.

Rating: 4.5 / 5

@ MaryBergs10