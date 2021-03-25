Before Saina, Bollywood Sports Biopics of the Last Decade Ranked: From Paan Singh Tomar, Dangal to Azhar

The love of Hindi cinema for sports biopics is relatively new. Perhaps it was the success of Shah Rukh Khan star Chak De India that made filmmakers realize that audiences will embrace the genre. In the short time that Hindi cinema has produced real-life based sports films, we haven’t seen many that can successfully create the biting suspense while covering every aspect of its subject’s life. More often than not, these are hagiographies that tend to gloss over scandals, controversies and difficult times in an athlete’s career, serving us only as a sanitized version of the person’s life. However, there have been a few that have created benchmarks for the biopic genre in Hindi cinema.

With Parineeti star Chopra Saina, the biopic about badminton player Saina Nehwal, released on March 26, here’s a look back at a decade of sports biopics in Bollywood.

Here are the sports biographies of the last decade ranked from worst to best:

9. Azhar (2016)

Since the release of the Azhar trailer, it was difficult for the viewer to be convinced of the plot of this film, which basically undo the match-fixing scandal. In the film, too, we are told that Azhar accepted the bribe so that he could keep the bookie away from the rest of the team. This plot point alone brought down an already mediocre film. We know that the biopics in Bollywood are mixed with fictional elements, but at least give us something that just feels a little believable. The incidents that inspired this movie happened just a few decades ago, so it was hard for viewers to come to terms with this extravagant story. The film’s promotions saw Emraan Hashmi and Mohammad Azharuddin promoting the film together, so it was no surprise that the film was essentially a hero worship vehicle.

8. Saand Ki Aankh (2019)

Saand Ki Aankh was the story of two snipers from Haryana, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The trailer for the film sparked a great deal of controversy, as many believed that an age-appropriate cast, instead of the much younger Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, would have worked better for the film. Watching the movie, many were still of the opinion that the prosthetic makeup was not up to par and was hindering making this world believable. Parts of the film where Bhumi and Taapsee’s character compete were executed well.

7. Soorma (2018)

The story of hockey player Sandeep Singh has the capacity to leave anyone speechless. So with Soorma the creators surely had a story that was made for the big screen. Diljit Dosanjh’s game was quite impressive and he was ably supported by Angad Bedi. The film started off strong and largely encouraged us as the protagonist. But the second half curse hit Soorma as she crept into the melodrama. This is where it started to disintegrate and lose public attention, but other than that Soorma was one of the best biopics we’ve seen in recent years.

6. MS Dhoni The Untold Story (2016)

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this biopic is what you would call a life long commercial for cricketer MS Dhoni. It’s odd to have a biopic made about someone who is still actively playing cricket, but it’s odd to completely omit all of his life’s controversies from his biography. The movie was excessively long and really didn’t offer us anything we didn’t already know about the famous cricketer. His big win was the performance of Sushant Singh Rajput who made a believable Dhoni and wowed the audience with his stellar act. It was the act of SSR that made the film memorable, until this helicopter shot was made.

5. Mary Kom (2014)

This biopic about boxer Mary Kom landed in hot water shortly after the release of PC visuals starring. Many believed that an actor of Manipuri origin should have been chosen for the role and not someone who did not look like the protagonist at all. Despite the controversy, the film managed to draw many viewers to its corner as the story was not known to the masses. Priyanka gave a heartfelt performance here and was ably supported by Darshan Kumar. The film came to life in the parts that allowed the protagonist to successfully raise her children while trying to manage her career.

4.Budhia Singh Born To Run (2016)

Budhia Singh’s story amazed us and made us believe that truth is certainly stranger than fiction. This film directed by Manoj Bajpayee made him play the trainer of Budhia, Biranchi and Mayur Patole, the marathon runner. The film had its heart in the right place, although it was quite inconsistent in many places. Several subjects such as the doping test, the exploitation of a child, are introduced but are never dealt with. Despite its many ups and downs, the film won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film.

3. Dangal (2016)

One of the most popular sports biopics of all time, Dangal followed the story of the Phogat sisters and how they came to victory after an uphill battle. Starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, Dangal did a great job of explaining the sport of wrestling to his audiences and provided an engaging retelling of the father-daughter story, but it was the last act of the film that didn’t hold up. The introduction of a last-minute villain into Girish Kulkarni felt like an afterthought. By this point in the story, the emotional conflict in the film had already been resolved, and the film was trying to find a figure it could demonize to further amplify the unity between the Phogats. The cinematic freedoms taken here also reduced the effect of Geeta’s victory because, unlike the movie, his victory was much bigger.

2. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Milkha Singh is known to have ceded the rights to her story to the creators for only Re 1. With Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a traditional sports biopic that follows the rhythms of the most popular biopics and which is probably why it has a certain classic appeal. Milkha Singh’s score, trauma and struggle make it an inspiring story and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag understood it from the start. The film does not erase its losses nor does it deify the Flying Sikh, which is its greatest strength.

1. Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

The top spot on this list belongs to Irrfan Khan star Paan Singh Tomar, who in my opinion is not only the best sports biopic but the best biopic ever made in Hindi cinema. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Paan Singh Tomar is the story of a steeplechase athlete who takes over the life of a dacoit after a family dispute. Paan Singh Tomar didn’t speak of a traditional “ hero, ” but the story offered an interesting character in the gray shadow as the protagonist, which made his journey real. Irrfan carried the film on his shoulders under Dhulia’s direction and revisiting that film, to this day, is just as rewarding.