Talladega Nights’ Houston Tumlin dies at 28





In the 2006 comedy Will Ferrell, Tumlin played the rude 10-year-old Walker Bobby.

WASHINGTON Houston Tumlin, who played one of the sons of Will Ferrell’s character in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 28 years old. Tumlin died by suicide Tuesday afternoon at his home in Pelham, Ala, the Shelby County coroner confirmed to PEOPLE, TMZ and Deadline. In the 2006 comedy, Tumlin played the rude Walker Bobby, 10, alongside Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jane Lynch and Amy Adams. It was his only acting credit, according to the deadline. The former child actor had also served in the Army’s 101st Airborn Division at Fort Campbell, TMZ reported. RIP Houston Tumlin: The actor who played Will Ferrell Walker’s son in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby has passed away at the age of 28. https://t.co/vC9VzLAGtP pic.twitter.com/sbaeW8UJ3F – Consequence of sound (@consequence) March 24, 2021 His girlfriend, Charity Robertson, confirmed Tumlin’s death in a Facebook post, writing: “I have never experienced an injury like this before.” “Our time together has been one of the best experiences of my life. I will miss your big heart, your caring mind, your infectious laughter, ”Robertson wrote. SGT Houston Tumlin came to see me as PVT Tumlin. He showed a lot of wit, promise, positive energy and was (hands down) one of my best soldiers in my company. Came ready to work. Please check each other. Go get help if you need it. We need you. https://t.co/iEXNb8cf9f pic.twitter.com/i6lTsk2rq0 – Geoff Carmichael (@geoffcarmichael) March 24, 2021 Some of you may know who it is. This is Houston Tumlin, aka Hooty. He was Walker in Talladega Nights (Will Ferrells Son). I graduated with him and he was one of the funniest guys I have ever met. He recently passed away and words cannot describe how difficult it is. RIP buddy. pic.twitter.com/aOFkn61dzI – MATCH1N (@ match1n_) March 24, 2021 IIf you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of the day or night or chat online.

