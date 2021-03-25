CBS renews FBI and most wanted, orders international spin-off | Entertainment





The Dick wolf the universe continues to grow. (Will it ever stop? Do we want it? No.) CBS has renewedFBI andFBI: most wanted for seasons 4 and 3, respectively, and has commissioned a third series of the franchise from Wolf,FBI: international, for the 2021-2022 season premiere. International will be introduced whenFBI and Most Wanted cross over into an episode next season. He follows elite agents from the FBI’s International Division as they travel the world on a mission to protect Americans wherever they are, according to CBS. FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found another creative way to expand their universe, Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. FBI: international is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: most wanted, creating an enviable triple threat for next season that will fit right into our lineup of networks. CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of growing FBI mark, added Wolf. The show’s runners, writers, producers, cast, crew and all of our team members delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers. FBI: international gives us the opportunity to grow with a powerful new drama. Showrunner Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney of Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios, join Wolf as executive producers of the latest spinoff. FBI: international will join a universe that includes in addition to the other two series of FBI franchise, thanks to crossovers, the current broadcastLaw and Order: SVU,Chicago fire,Chicago PD, andChicago Med on NBC.Law and order: organized crime, a fallout fromSVU following Christophe Melonis Elliot Stabler will also be a part of it with the crossover premiere on April 1. FBI, Tuesdays, 9 / 8c, CBS FBI: most wanted, Tuesdays, 10 / 9c, CBS

