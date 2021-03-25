Tom Hollands, Favorite Movie Stars, Another Marvel Actor





Aside from playing Spider-Man, perhaps Tom Hollands’ most famous role in the MCU is his resident spoiler machine. The actor has spilled the beans almost several times over the years. But Holland once channeled his passion for filmmaking in a more constructive way by revealing his favorite films. Ultimately, his number one movie introduces another former MCU student. Tom Holland at the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Seoul Premiere | Han Myung-Gu / WireImage ‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland revealed his favorite movies In 2020, Holland revealed his personal favorite movies in the MCU. For the record, they understand Iron Man, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Endgame. But in 2017, the actor took his favorite movies one step further with Rotten tomatoes, naming the five films he loves the most. Among Hollands’ selections were the 2006 Martin Scorseses gangster thriller The dead and Steven Spielbergs war film 1998 Save Private Ryan. But the actor also included the 1992 comedy My cousin Vinny in the list, citing star Joe Pesci as one of the [his] favorite actors. Of course, Marisa Tomei – who plays the MCU’s Aunt May opposite Holland – won an Oscar for this film. Holland also mentioned Avatar like one of his favorite movies too. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic – released in 2009 – recently reclaimed its highest-grossing film title of all time. Did the film dominate to become the world champion? Nothing else than Avengers: Endgame. RELATED: Star Wars: Why Daisy Ridley Thinks Tom Hollands Marvel Movies Are More Intense Than Playing Rey His number one movie stars another Marvel star While these four films are all some of Hollands’ favorite movies, the Spider-Man actor took the time to highlight his best film. And it features a groundbreaking performance from another young actor who would eventually appear in the MCU. My first favorite movie is called Primary fearHolland told Rotten Tomatoes. It is a film by Richard Gere with Edward Norton. This is Edward Nortons’ first film. It’s a performance I’ve always aspired to recreate, you know? Not in the sense of recreating this character, but creating a character at a level similar to that of Edward Norton. This is my first. Norton, of course, joined the MCU in the early 2008s. The Incredible Hulk. But he had a falling out with Marvel. By the time Bruce Banner reappeared in 2012 The Avengers, Mark Ruffalo had stepped into the role, which he has continued to play ever since. So Holland still hasn’t worked with Norton. RELATED: Tom Holland Has Already Confirmed A Popular MCU Fan Theory, But Is It Really True? What is the net worth of ‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland? Tobey Maguire – who played Spider-Man in the 2000s trilogy – is perhaps the most financially successful of the Peter Parkers on the big screen. But Holland continues to make his mark as a character. In fact, the 24-year-old actor is said to have an estimated net worth of $ 15 million. Holland has his time in the MCU to thank for this success. After all, since joining the franchise in 2016, he’s already appeared in five big box office hits. Then the actor will return as Peter Parker in the 2021s Spider-Man: No Coming Home, what fans expect to see will involve the multiverse.







