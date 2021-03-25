‘Nomadland’ revives Oscars hopes with Hollywood Producers’ Award





Los Angeles (AFP) Hollywood producers named “Nomadland” the best film of the year at their virtual awards show on Wednesday – a prestigious award that bolsters the American road movie’s status as the firm’s Oscar favorite. Disney-owned Searchlight’s intimate portrayal of semi-retired Americans living off the grid in worn out vans already has a Golden Globe in its glove compartment, and has once again surpassed streaming rivals like “The Trial of the Chicago 7 “and Netflix’s” Mank “in an awards season transformed by Covid-19. “In a year where we have all led isolated lives and films so vital, we are proud to have produced a film about community and what connects us,” said producer Peter Spears. The annual Producers Guild of America (PGA) awards, chosen by the more than 8,000 Hollywood actors in the Producers’ Union, predicted 10 of the last 13 Oscar winners for Best Picture. Earlier in the largely pre-recorded show, Charlene Swankie – one of the many real-life nomads who plays a fictionalized version of herself in the film – said that inviting director Chloe Zhao and the star Frances McDormand in their world had been “a special road trip” that opened eyes to all parties. “If you asked me last year what the PGA was, I would have said it was a golf organization,” she joked. – ‘Thank you very much’ – While movie theaters only started reopening in Los Angeles last week after a year of Covid-19 restrictions, streaming services had been widely touted to supplant traditional Hollywood studios this awards season. Netflix and Amazon alone have won more than half of the PGA’s chosen film nominations this year, but the top prize of the night went to a film produced by Searchlight, the arthouse label that Disney recently had. acquired from Fox. Disney’s existential jazz adventure “Soul” continued its sweep of this year’s animated film awards, while the Broadway filmed performance of “Hamilton” aired on its Disney + streaming service won Best Picture for Television. of the PGA. But Netflix’s aquatic wildlife feature “My Octopus Teacher” bolstered her Oscar hopes by winning best documentary. The streaming giant has dominated major television categories as well, with the zeitgeisty chess drama “The Queen’s Gambit” winning Best Limited Series and the latest British royal saga series “The Crown” named Best Drama. “The Last Dance,” Netflix’s ESPN co-production on basketball superstar Michael Jordan, took home the award for Best Non-Fiction. The final season of “Schitt’s Creek” won Best Comedy, while HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” was named Best Talk Show for a sixth consecutive year. Host John Oliver used his pre-recorded acceptance speech to poke fun at the unusual format of the evening. “Thank you very much for that, it means a lot,” he said. “If we won, of course … if we didn’t win, please destroy that.” 2021 AFP

