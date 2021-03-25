Lessons from Bollywood: How to Celebrate Pandemic Holi





With an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases every day, the Holi festivities will hopefully remain low-key this year. Densely populated cities like Mumbai and Delhi have banned public celebrations due to the growing number of cases. But with these Bollywood inspired ideas, Verma likes shows you how you can still have a good time. Say no to public gatherings There will always be a twit that will break the rules and get you to join their dance and bhang to party. It doesn’t matter if it’s an invitation from Gatsby, but please resist. Holi house style Experience the intimacy and romance of the Festival of Colors while enjoying the company of your loved one. So much better than basting gulaal on a swarm of aliens. Stay home, swallowed up Mithai Instead, stay home, stay safe, and indulge yourself with all these Holi specials. ladoos. Pose with Mithai, not people And don’t forget to upload it to social media. Because if not displayed, is it even a festival? Save water, drink water Gone are the days when cries of “ We want water ” marked the mood of Panchami Rank mornings. In these environmentally conscious times, save water or stay hydrated. Be the color you want to see Channel your Govinda or your inner rainbow and don the most colorful clothes you can find in the wardrobe in keeping with the spirit of the day. Balloon boos So water balloons are not cool. Opt for hot air balloons. Maybe even release one into the air. Maybe someone in Heaven could just answer a gas full of prayer for days without a pandemic. Maintain social distance Always. Remember that joy is contagious, just like the coronavirus.

