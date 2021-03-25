Fake border wall claim attributed to actor Tim Allen

The Claim: Actor Tim Allen said Obamacare’s website costs more than the border wall

Actor Tim Allen is again the subject of a quote attributed by a friend that makes a false comparison between the cost of the Affordable Care Act website and the cost of former President Donald Trump’s border wall .

A meme which contains the attributed quote and an image of Allen is from another fake post that USA TODAY debunked in May.

President trumps lower wall costs than Obamacare website. Let that sink in, America, reads the meme, which a Trumpfan page posted on Facebook on March 20.

Eric Trump, the son of the former president, alsoshared the meme, which has been circulating on social networks for several years, to Instagram in September 2019.

Neither the attribution nor the claim is true.

Checking the facts:Texas ‘Operation Lone Star’ does not complete construction of border wall

The Facebook page that posted the meme did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

A partial citation of another false claim

In May 2020, USA TODAY Debunked a similar claim that criticized Democrats and was falsely attributed to Allen. The recently shared meme features a partial quote from this longer fake claim.

USA TODAY noted that the post was authored by another man named Tim Allen in August 2019. Social media users confused the author, who has the same name as the actor, with Tim Allen of Last Man Standing and Home Improvement.

“This statement was not written by my client, actor Tim Allen,” Allens reporter Marleah Leslie told USA TODAY.

Leslie confirmed in an email to USA TODAY that the actor was also not the author of the shorter quote.

Checking the facts:ICE officials say canceling Operation Talon was not Biden’s decision

The cost of the Obamacare website is estimated to be less than the cost of the border wall

Aside from the wrong attribution, the statement itself is false.Although the exact costs for Healthcare.gov, the Obamacare website, and the Trumps border wall are unknown, estimates place the cost of the wall much higher than that of the Obamacare website.

August 2014 report By the Office of the Inspector General of HHS, the estimated contracts for HealthCare.gov totaled $ 1.7 billion. Bloomberg estimated the slightly higher cost at $ 2.1 billion in a September 2014 article.

These estimates are eclipsed compared to those of the border wall.

According to a Department of Homeland Security Report obtained by Reuters in February 2017, the border wall could cost up to $ 21.6 billion if completed. This number is much higherthan the $ 12 billion estimate that Trump pushed on the election track.

In January 2020, US Customs and Border Protection reported the border wall system has so far cost $ 11 billion, according to NPR.

By the end of 2020, the Trump administration had spent around $ 16 billion on the wall, none of which was paid by Mexico as Trump had promised, according to The Republic of Arizona.

Our rating: False

A viral meme appearing to quote actor Tim Allen as saying, “President trumps the wall is cheaper than the Obamacare website.” Let it come in, America “is FALSE, our research shows. Allen is not the author of this quote, according to the actor’s publicist. In addition, the cost of Trump’s border wall project is estimated to be significantly higher than that of HealthCare.gov.

