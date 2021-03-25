Samara Weaving Joins Eugenio Derbez in ‘The Valet’ (Exclusive)





1:13 PM PDT 03/24/2021



by



Borys Kit



Richard Wong will direct the 2006 French farce remake.

Samara Weaving, who blew heads with her horror escape tour Ready or Not, takes a comedic turn, making a deal with Eugenio Derbez in the English remake of the French film by Lionsgate The valet. Richard Wong, who directed the famous road trip comedy Come as you are will lead. Weaving will play a movie star who hires a valet named Antonio (Derbez) to pose as her lover to cover up a relationship with a married man. As a Latinx valet, the hard-working Antonio usually travels around the world anonymously, but through cunning he comes to be seen as the worthy person he always has been. The screenplay was written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, the duo who wrote the Derbezs remake. At the sea it grossed $ 91 million worldwide. Derbez and its production partner Ben Odell produce Valet through their 3Pas Studios banner. “This character has to be funny, empathetic and vulnerable at the same time and Samara will bring all of that,” Odell said in a statement. His career is booming and we are so happy to be a part of this rise and welcome him to the world. Family 3Pas “ Samara is the perfect choice to play the kind of person whonevertravels around the world without being seen, it seems, as it turns out her character has all kinds of secrets that she never shows to the world, “said Erin Westerman, the group’s production president Lionsgate Cinematic. ” Shell is a perfect contrast to the character of Eugenios, the kind of person who is too often overlooked. Westerman also described Wong as a thriving director with just the right grip and comedic sensibilities. Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds oversee Lionsgate. Since his break with Ready or Not, Weaving last year was part of Ryan Murphys’ ensemble drama Hollywood, landed a role in Bill and Ted face the music, and pulled Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origina, play the action heroine Scarlett in the upcoming Paramount movie based on the Hasbro property. In addition to Come as you are, Wong crossed out Colma: The musical, his first feature film which earned him nominations for an Independent Spirit Award and a Gotham Award. He recently directed several episodes of Dear… for Apple. The weaving is taken over by WME, Untitled Entertainment and attorney PJ Shapiro. Wong is replaced by Verve, manager Ragna Nervik and Hansen Jacobson.







