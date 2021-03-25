All the reasons Chrissy Teigen left Twitter





Chrissy Teigen shared one final post before suddenly quitting Twitter. Find out why Chrissy chose to leave the social network.

The voice Coach John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen has suddenly left Twitter and fans are trying to figure out what’s going on. Even before meeting John, Chrissy was already a successful supermodel with an entrepreneurial spirit and an undeniable sense of humor. Over the years, Chrissy officially left her modeling days in the dust as she became a TV host on Lip sync battle andChrissy’s Court, a bestselling author with Craving: recipes for all the foods you want to eat, as well as the owner of businesses like Cravings and Safely. Still a strong supporter of her EGOT-winning husband, Chrissy Teigen has amassed many fans over the years thanks to her unique sense of humor. On social media, Chrissy conquered platforms like Twitter and Instagram as an unfiltered celebrity who wasn’t afraid to share personal stories, silly questions and even “daddy jokes.” In more ways than one, Chrissy created a kind of secure online space where she and her followers could engage in deep, personal conversations. Unfortunately, there were also the possible invaders who would come to Chrissy’s profile just to say something mean. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Everything You Need To Know About Kris Jenner & Chrissy Teigen’s New Cleaning Products Company At this point in her life, it seems Chrissy Teigen needs to take a step back from social media, as she decided to suddenly quit Twitter on the evening of Wednesday, March 24, 2021. As shared by Donie O’Sullivan in the tweet included below, Chrissy shared a thread of four tweets before leaving the social media platform. The first two tweets read, “Hey. For over 10 years you have been my world. Honestly, I owe so much to this world that we have created here. I really consider a lot of you to be my true friends. But it’s time for me to tell the goodbye. This either serves me as positively as it negatively, and I think it’s a good time to call something. “ In the last two tweets, Chrissy Teigen opened up about how complex her inner dialogue has been lately and how Twitter is no longer conducive to a healthy headspace for her. Specifically, Chrissy wrote: “My goal in life is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I’m not is too much for me. I’ve always been described as the loud applause girl, but I’m just not. My desire to be loved and fear of pissing off people made me someone you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than the one I started here! It’s not entirely clear to fans what situation she may have left Twitter in this way and at this time. However, it is clear that she needs a break, so most fans are happy that she has taken this step. There is still hope that Chrissy Teigen will one day return to Twitter, where she is loved so much by millions of people. Alas, social media can be a weird place at times like these, so maybe it’s for the best that she walks away for a while. More: The Voice: All Singers Progress To Round Of Battles The voiceseason20 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / PT on NBC. Source: Donie O’Sullivan’s Twitter 90 Day Fiancé: Why Viewers Believe Stephanie Is Doing Drugs While Filming

