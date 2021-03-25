George Segal found happiness in Sonoma County with a high school friend

Graton’s chef-restaurateur Matthew Greenbaum can’t help but smile, but now with bitter sweetness, about the day his mother married a famous film and TV actor on the back patio of the Willow Wood Market Cafe .

It was a regular, quiet working day so there was a lonely dinner on the patio. This person did not pay attention that day in September 1998 when a justice of the peace took vows to long-estranged high school sweethearts Sonia Greenbaum and George Segal.

There was an emerald hummingbird flying behind them when they got married, recalls Matthew Greenbaum.

As the rings slipped over his fingers and a kiss sealed the deal, Matthew Greenbaum gained a down-to-earth and enduring Hollywood star as a stepfather. And he’s lost a hell of a restaurant worker.

Her mother, Sonia, had left her home on Cape Cod to travel to Graton’s Sebastopol satellite and help run Willow Wood, which opened in 1995 with her partner Sally Spittles. He started Underwood Bar & Bistro across the street in the former home of Skips Bar in 2002.

When, after the wedding, Sonia said goodbye to her and left Sonoma County for a new chapter of life with George Segal in Los Angeles, Greenbaum was thrilled for her but sorry to see her go.

But almost 10 years ago, the Segals bought a second home right next to the Greenbaums house in Graton. They were there whenever George wasn’t in Culver City to record episodes of the ABC period sitcom, The Goldbergs.

Greenbaum said her mother and stepfather would come in April and stay until August. But they were in Graton throughout the past year because the COVID crisis sidelined most television productions.

And the Segals were here in Sonoma County when the prolific and easily accessible actor died Tuesday at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital from respiratory complications from a quadruple bypass surgery performed several weeks earlier. Hed turned 87 on February 13.

It really surprised us, said Matthew Greenbaum. Her stepfather intended to return to Southern California when it was necessary for the resumption of production of The Goldbergs.

He worked to the end. He loved to work, Greenbaum said. He had such a good life.

HER MOM SONIA had met and fell in love with George Segal as a teenager at George School, a private Quaker school in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. After graduating, as often happens, circumstances pushed them down different paths.

The two were single again, and both in their early sixties, when they shared a phone conversation in 1995. Chief Greenbaum remembers, They talked for months, months and months and got to know each other in new.

Then Sonia and George got married, then they bought the house from Graton. Greenbaum said the two loved living in Sonoma County and were both very supportive of him and his restaurants.

George was just thrilled to eat oysters at the Underwood bar, Greenbaum said. Segal has also invested in Underwood.

Not so long ago, Greenbaum and his actor stepfather learned something that has bound them more and more firmly to this place.

It turns out that Segals’ father, George Segal Sr., a New York malt and hop agent who died in 1947, had traveled to Sonoma County to purchase hops from the late Warren Dutton.

To this day, Segal kin grows hops in Washington State. Among their buyers: Russian River Brewing Co., maker of a lager called Segal Select.

GEORGE SEGAL, an actor equally adept at comedy and theater, worked in the theater before making his film debut, at age 27, in The Young Doctors in 1961. A year later, he shone with John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Sean Connery and other Hollywood stars in the D-Day epic The Longest Day.

He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 1966 alongside Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Handsome and endearing, Segal in the 1970s often played leading men opposite Glenda Jackson in A Touch of Class, Goldie Hawn in The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox, and Jane Fonda in Fun with Dick and Jane.

Passing heavily on television, he is remembered by many as magazine editor Jack Gallo on the NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me, a role that earned him two Golden Globe nominations. And for millions, he was Albert Pops Solomon on The Goldbergs.

BIG DAVE was in Heaven to meet, work with, and live near Segal in Sonoma County.

Big Dave, you probably know, is the on-air pseudonym for David Gross of the historic KRSH-95.9 FM radio station.

He grew up, like Segal, on Long Island. And Gross and his brothers grew up being huge fans of Segals’ work.

King Rat had a big impact on us, Gross said, referring to the 1965 war film in which Segal stars as Corporal King, an American in a Japanese POW camp.

Gross added, George has always been an important figure in my life. He has always been such a jubilant character.

The future broadcaster was 14 when he and his brothers learned that Segal was coming to their Long Island neighborhood to shoot an action scene outside a Modells Sporting Goods store for The Hot Rock, the 1972 caper film. with Robert Redford.

Gross and his brothers were in awe of watching the street shoot, which involved a car crashing into a semi-truck. And he continued for decades to be a staunch practitioner of George Segal.

So you can imagine what it felt like for Gross, who moved with his wife to Graton in 2002, to bring Segal into a KRSH studio around 2004.

Gross was then in charge of advertising for the radio station and a favorite customer was Matthew Greenbaum and his two Graton restaurants. As Gross and Greenbaum mulled over new radio spots, the restaurateur mentioned that his stepfather might be interested in speaking in a spot or two.

And that stepfather was George Segal.

My jaw must have dropped, Gross says. I said, you’re kidding! I love George Segal!

Shortly after, the actor was in a studio with Gross and production manager Joe Martinez at the Krush, creating radio commercials he wrote himself.

Sometimes Segal would bring Sonia and they would do a radio commercial together. Sometimes he plays his banjo, sometimes a ukulele. When Segal finished his game, Gross came up with the tagline on Underwood or Willow Wood.

Gross said Segals voice and delivery was so glorious as he was doing these spots, He could just read a menu, you would watch him in awe.

People are still talking about these ads.

