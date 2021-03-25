Entertainment
Jay Leno apologizes for racist Asian jokes
11:34 a.m. PDT 03/24/2021
by
Sharareh Drury
Leno has been criticized for more than a decade by Media Action Network for Asian Americans for his racist jokes against Asian communities.
Actor and former Tonight show Host Jay Leno apologized for jokes targeting Asians.
Throughout his career, Leno has told jokes that perpetuate stereotypes about Asian communities consuming cat and dog meat, jokes that have been criticized for more than a decade by activist group Media Action Network for Asian. Americans (MANAA).
“At the time I made these jokes, I really thought they were harmless,” Leno said during a recent Zoom call with MANAA leader Guy Aoki. “I was making fun of our enemy North Korea and like most jokes there was a sound of truth.”
Leno added, “Back then there was a dominant attitude that some bands were always complaining about something, so don’t worry. Whenever we received a complaint there were two sides to the discussion: either ‘We have to deal with this’ or ‘Screw’ em if they can’t take a joke. Too often, I sided with the latter even though deep down I knew it was wrong. “
The most recent incident happened in 2019 when Leno was a guest judge on NBC. America has talentand made a racist joke about Koreans eating dog meat. Although the joke was cut from the variety show’s airing, it was included in a report examining Gabrielle Union’s complaints that the show fostered a toxic workplace culture during the season’s production. 14 (Hollywood journalistconfirmed that the joke was spoken). Union was sacked after a season in the competition series alongside fellow freshman Julianne Hough.
“I don’t see this particular case as yet another example of a culture of cancellation, but as a legitimate wrong that has been done on my part,” Leno continued. “MANAA has been very gracious in accepting my apologies. I hope the Asian American community can accept them as well, and I hope I can live up to their expectations in the future.”
Aoki shared a statement with Hollywood journalist that he was able to get a reunion with Leno after the comedian was named host of the rebooted game show You bet your life. Last November, Aoki wrote a letter to Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy and You bet your life producers Tom Werner and David Hurwitz calling for Leno’s dismissal or else MANAA would go to their advertisers. Months later, a meeting was arranged via Zoom with Aoki as well as MANAA President Rob Chan and Vice President Lawrence Lim.
Leno’s apology comes amid a wave of support for the Asian community following a wave of violence against him, including the recent mass shooting in Atlanta, where six women of Asian descent were among eight killed. Anti-Asian hate crimes rose 149% in 16 of the largest cities in the Americas in 2020, according to an analysis of preliminary official police data by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino . Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting center for incidents targeting Asian Americans and the Pacific Islands, and its partner advocacy groups since March of last year.
The first peak occurred in March and April 2020 amid an increase in COVID-19 cases and negative stereotypes of Asians linked to the pandemic. Former President Donald Trump and senior officials in his administration were continuously criticized during his tenure for referring to COVID-19 as a “Chinese virus,” despite the World Health Organization’s warning against using geographic locations to name diseases.
The rise in crimes against Asian Americans was highlighted by Chan to Leno during Zoom’s call. “I told Jay that there was often no negotiation with these attackers. Sometimes they don’t communicate with their victims. They see an Asian face and instead of giving them the benefit of the doubt they might have things in common, only see them as strangers to whom they attach negative stereotypes and attack them. “
During the call, Leno shared that he was “shocked and saddened” by what was happening to the Asian community. “I would be deeply hurt and ashamed if my words did anything to incite this violence. With the help of MANAA, I would like to do what I can to help the healing process.”
Hollywood journalist contacted Leno’s rep for further comment.
