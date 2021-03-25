Opening of the first round Saturday at the Park City Center; Japanese Channel’s Entertainment Center Replaces Sears | Local company

In its biggest step yet of becoming a place to do things instead of just buying things, Park City will open the doors on Saturday to a huge entertainment venue housed in one of its former retail anchors at detail.

Occupying the 77,000 square foot ground floor of the former Sears, Round1 is a bowling and entertainment complex that features arcade games, table tennis as well as batting cages, courts basketball courts and private karaoke rooms. Round1, which seeks a liquor license, also has a restaurant with a menu of pizzas, burgers, and wings.

A Japanese-owned chain, Round1 opened its first location in 1993 and began expanding in the United States in 2010, where it now has 43 entertainment centers, including one in Exton Square in Chester County.

The opening of Round1 in Park City comes two years after the closure of Sears, which had been a flagship store since 1972, a year after the mall opened. The entry to the first round is part of Park City’s plan to change course due to struggles in the retail industry that were evident even before the pandemic. The millions of dollars in property tax revenues that fund public schools and municipal services are at stake.

For now, however, a new single tenant will give customers as well as other retailers a new reason to come to the mall.

It works for Karen Pearson, who opened a Fan Cave store last month in the old Sears wing, and called the opening of Round1 a huge deal.

The only reason we picked the space we picked was because it was right there in the first round, she said.

Anchors far?

Park City announced the coming of the first round in August 2019, a time when things looked dire for the nation’s largest retail destination. Two of its four flagship stores had closed and a third, JC Penney, was closing many more stores across the country, with rumors that Lancasters would be next.

This is our evolution … where people can come to shop, eat and now be entertained, said Lindsay Kahn, spokesperson for Park Citys Chicago owner Brookfield Property Partners, in the initial publicity. around the plans for the first round.

As Round1 developed, Park City welcomed other non-commercial tenants, including UFC Gym, which opened in an 18,000 square foot space near the Kohls Entrance. In addition, an escape room and a painting pottery workshop have also been added.

The shift to entertainment options in Park City is taking place as shopping malls across the country are reinventing themselves.

In 2018 Brian Kingston, Managing Partner and CEO of Brookfield Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners, told Wall Street analysts he plans to turn the company’s most powerful malls into mini-cities by adding locations entertainment, hotels, housing and offices.

Brookfield acquired Park City’s former owner General Growth Properties in 2018, a move that ultimately helped stabilize another Park City foothold. Along with Simon Property Group, Brookfield bought JC Penney last fall, avoiding a possible liquidation of the ailing retailer.

Another blow to the arm

The arrival of Round1 is the most significant step taken by Park City so far to reposition itself in the radically changing world of retail – a new direction forged by the emergence of e-commerce at the expense of retail. traditional retail.

The other major step announced by Park City, but still under way, is the demolition of the old Bon-Ton store. The structure has been vacant since the York-based retailer closed there in August 2018 as part of its liquidation, except for occasional temporary use such as a book sale.

Park City intended to raze the building in 2020 and build two stand-alone restaurants within the stores footprint, as well as a new entrance to the mall. But the pandemic forced the mall to postpone this plan.

This delay turned out to be a blessing for the community. Due to its central location, size, parking and availability, the empty 51-year-old store this month became the location of the county’s COVID-19 vaccination center. The center is expected to operate until June 30.

A struggling shopping center means less tax revenue

The new tenants in Park City are good news for all Lancaster countries as recent mall struggles have affected them all, whether they buy there or not.

The reason is that, as Park City lost tenants, the 105-acre property fell in value. This allowed Park City to successfully appeal on the estimated value of its real estate, taking it down from $ 25.7 million to $ 142.3 million last fall.

While the move was good news for Park City, it was bad news for Lancaster School District, City and County, all recipients of property tax paid by the mall.

Park City’s 15% reduction in property value subtracted $ 949,000 from Park City’s annual property tax bill of $ 6.2 million, with about two-thirds of that reduction coming from the district share. school.

Park City’s successful appeal came as no surprise. This was announced in 2018 when Boscovs, the only retailer in Park City to own its own store, got a write-down on its properties by highlighting the closures of The Bon-Ton and Sears.

The Reading-based department store chain argued that the loss of these other two anchors at the mall and the customers they attracted had lowered the value of the Boscovs store by 25% to 8.0 million. from $ 6.0 million.

The Assessment Appeal Board agreed, lowering Boscovs’ annual property tax bill by $ 288,000 and the tax revenue the school district, city and county received – by $ 74,000.