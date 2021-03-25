Entertainment
Kate Garraway ‘overwhelmed’ by Finding Derek reaction as he faces ‘tough’ fortnight
- Bang showbiz
- March 25, 2021
Kate Garraway, co-host of Good Morning Britain, was “absolutely overwhelmed in a truly wonderful way” by the positive comments she received for her documentary “Finding Derek”, and revealed that her husband, Derek Draper, faces a “challenge”. fifteen days
Kate Garraway was “absolutely overwhelmed” by the positive reaction to her documentary, and admitted that the “battle” for her husband Derek Draper continues as he faces a “tough” fortnight.
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ host returned to the show today (25.03.21) after the moving ‘Kate Garraway: Finding Derek’ documenting her husband’s 12 months of intensive care for fight against the coronavirus and the sequelae broadcast Tuesday evening (23.03. 21), and she was inundated with good wishes.
Speaking on ‘GMB’, she said: “It has been absolutely amazing in a really wonderful way. I got so many comments from people.
“The response has been overwhelming.
“I have received so many messages from people talking not only about COVID, but also about experiences in their own lives, where some of the things we have discussed have had an impact.
“There are a lot of things I would like to follow up on because there are some really tough challenges that we all face.”
Kate admitted that Derek is facing a “tough week this week and next” and that he will continue to fight.
She added: “Thank you very much for the reaction.
“The battle for Derek continues. He’s having a tough week this week and the next.
“And that’s what we all feel, we feel the battle is going on.”
Kate has been hailed by her co-host Susanna Reid as a “miracle worker”.
She said: “This is one of the things that is so remarkable and impressive about you, Kate.
“You keep smiling.
“You are a miracle worker. She is an inspiration.”
Derek was admitted to hospital in March 2020 with coronavirus, and although he is now free from COVID-19, he remains in intensive care.
The coronavirus ravaged her body and some of the side effects included her cardiac arrest more than once, her kidneys failed, her liver and pancreas were damaged, and numerous infections left holes in her lungs.
