WWE Thunderdome moves to Yuengling Center on April 12

If you spot a WWE Superstar like Asuka, Drew McIntyre, or even Tribal Leader Roman Reigns hanging out on the USF campus over the next few months, there’s a reason why. On Wednesday, the news officially announced that From April 12, WWE will take up residence at the Yuengling Center on the USF campus, broadcasting their Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown, and PPV events from the arena for the foreseeable future. Unable to perform in front of live crowds last year due to the global pandemic, WWE unveiled the Thunderdome Concept last summer, an interactive experience where the stage and ring are surrounded by LED panels that virtually lead fans in the arena. They initially settled at the Amway Center in Orlando before moving in December due to the start of the NBA season. They have since been at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg where they will leave once the MLB season has started. Rumors started last month that the sports entertainment organization was in talks with the Yuengling Center to take up residence in April and now it is in stone that they will be making the switch after the two nights of Wrestlemania at the Raymond James Stadium. From now on, WWE will always limit these shows to staff and essential personnel, but one could imagine them gradually letting in small crowds over the summer as they get closer to the fans again. As for the Yuengling Center and USF, details on financial compensation have yet to be released, but sure enough your facilities and campus in front of a nationwide audience every week is one hell of a free publicity vehicle. WWE has always been a highlight of our event mix and bringing this world-class residence to the Yuengling Center only strengthens our relationship, said Kevin Preast, executive vice president of events management at Vinik Sports Group. Hosting WWE ThunderDome is another step towards a full return of hosting more events in the region. The Yuengling Center, formerly known as the Sun Dome, hosted several recordings and wrestling events from the early to mid-90s, most notably the 1995 Royal Rumble where Shawn Michaels became the first person to win the No. 1 and Lawrence Taylor officially. started his WrestleMania 11 feud with Bam Bam Bigelow. Now that the Thunderdome officially arrives, you can bet you’ve got plenty of ideas for what they can do on the USF campus. The Temple Terrace Federation is here, you …

