Is Shrimpgate Guy married to the actor who played Topanga in ‘Boy Meets World’?





Shortly after Los Angeles-based man Karp Jensen went viral for allegedly finding cinnamon shrimp tails in his cereal box, social media users pointed out that the comedian also had a long series of links with fish word games. It seemed like a coincidence of shrimp proportions. A tweet posted by a user named Batmanda on March 23, 2021, pointed out that the man behind # Shrimpgate2020 was married to Danielle Fishel, an actress who played Topanga in the 1990s ABC series Boy Meets World. In the tweet, Batmanda pointed out other slim similarities, which seemed too good to be true to some. You could even say fishy. A man named Karp married to a woman named Fishel found shrimp tails in a can of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The cereal was purchased at Costco on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and his wife performed Topanga in Boy Meets World. Meanwhile, Karp was a guest on the Pistol Shrimp podcast. Batmanda (@ HarveyBar22) March 24, 2021 But Jensen confirmed to Snopes in an email that the above tweet was correct and replied as such on Twitter. However, we rate this claim as Mostly True because there are a few caveats to note. First, a brief recap of the saga known to some as Shrimpgate. In mid-March 2021, Jensen went viral for photos shared in Twitter posts that he said showed shrimp tails in his cereal. At the time of this posting, experts have not yet determined whether the items found in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch box were real shrimp tails, nor has it been confirmed at what stage of production they may have. contaminated the box. The specimens were reportedly DNA tested by a crustacean expert named Adam Wall to determine if they are, in fact, shrimp tails and what species they may belong to. Cinnamon Toast Crunch producer General Mills has denied the possibility that the alleged shrimp tails were mistakenly included in the box during production. (Until further information is revealed by these investigations, we have classified Jensens’ allegations of foreign objects in the cereal box as unproven.) It is true that Jensen married Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga in Boy Meets World, in 2018, as reported People at the time. An Instagram post dated November 4 showed the two on their wedding day: And yes, Jensen was invited to the Pistol shrimp podcast. He even has a pair of pistol shrimp socks available for sale on its website, a connection that some online users believe could be a marketing ploy. According to Jensen, the two boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch were purchased at a Costco store in Woodland Hills, Calif., On the morning of March 20, 2021. On Google Maps look for revealed that the Woodland Hills Costco is located on the corner of Victory Boulevard and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Snopes readers have also asked our team to confirm if Jensen has ever hit under the pseudonym. Hot karl, which we have also determined to be true. And yes, he wrote a book titled, Kanye West owes me $ 300: and more true stories from a white rapper who almost made it big.







