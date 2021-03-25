Tarantino in Spielberg: Golden Goose of every Hollywood studio in 2021

Gone are the days when big and small screens were seen as oppositional platforms separated by a perceived value divide. Never before in the history of entertainment have film and television been so closely linked as they are today. Each is an integral part of a studio’s success; Hollywood spaghetti and meatballs.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the film industry in the wake of COVID-19, theaters are returning here in the United States and the box office abroad continues to climb. At a time, streaming continues to thrive and despite an avalanche of cord cuts, media networks still have varying value. The bottom line: Every studio needs at least one reputable creator who brings top-notch content to film and television. Someone with brand power and a track record of success.

With that understanding, let’s look at the golden geese parked in every major studio right now.

SEE ALSO: Hollywood’s Creative Supernovas of 2021

Disney

Movie / TV:Taika Waititi

In 2019, I argued that Disney should do everything in its power to sign a comprehensive deal with Taika Waititi. While no such pact has been publicly announced, it is clear that both sides are determined to stay in business with each other.

He first joined the Mouse House family in 2017 Thor: Ragnarok, which currently holds Rotten Tomatoes’ fourth highest score of all MCU features and grossed $ 854 million worldwide. He’ll return to the MCU with a sequel, Thor: Love and thunder, which will once again welcome Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. As for Disney’s other big franchise, Waititi helmed the Disney + Season 1 finale. The Mandalorianwhile also voicing a character from the series. He’s ready to lead the next big screen Star warsfilm according to Patty JenkinsThieves squadron. The first, however, is his dramatic comedyThe next goal winsfor the Disney Searchlight studio, which also released its Oscar-winning satireJojo Rabbit.

On the small screen, Waititi is co-creator and executive producer on FX’s adaptation of his 2014 mock documentary. What we do in the shadows. It will also produce the upcoming production of the basic cable network Reservation dogs, who both land on FX on Hulu. Long story short, he’s got a number of Disney properties on his hands ranging from franchise blockbusters to critically acclaimed dramas and TV series. He became their flagship creator alongside Jon Favreau.

Sony

Movie: Quentin Tarantino

In 2017, Sony secured the worldwide rights to Quentin TarantinoOnce upon a time in hollywood, the first film of his career not to be released by Miramax or The Weinstein Company. It hasn’t been made public yet, but Sony is expected to be the director’s home for their next (and potentially last) film after they shell out $ 90 million for its star-studded 2019 original.

Tarantino is a brand in its own right, the rare director who can appeal to audiences based solely on his own name. It consistently ranks very well on Comscore’s motivation measure, which is why moviegoers choose to see a particular movie. Keeping him in the fold gives Sony a rare top-notch filmmaker who delivers solid box office returns and regular accolades.

Television: Phil Lord and Chris Miller

The pair of writers, directors and producers have done their fair share of success on the big screen (21 Jump Street,Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) for Sony. But in 2019, the studio caught the small-screen free agent duo after the couple left their longtime home on 20th Century Fox TV. Their new five-year nine-figure deal calls on them to create and develop their own television projects for broadcast, cable and streaming. They also now control Sony’s collection of Marvel characters that will be used to populate a shared TV universe. Considering their fan favorite background, this is only good news.

Sony Pictures Television continues to be the premier licensor of small screen content to third parties with established successes such as breaking BadandCobra Kaisupporting Netflix and upcoming home swings such asThe wheel of time(Amazon Prime Video) andThe last of us(HBO). Sony holds its TV division in high regard, putting Lord and Miller at an advantage.

ViacomCBS

Movie: Christopher McQuarrie

The writer-turned-director began making his mark behind the camera for Paramount Pictures with Tom Cruise ‘ Jack Reacher. The couple worked so well together that McQuarrie became the first filmmaker to direct more than one.Impossible missionfilm withRogue nation($ 682 million) andFall($ 791 million). He has since been anointed Kevin Feige ofMIDfranchise and writes and directs the next two feature films in the series. McQuarrie also has screenplay credit on the sequel to Cruise’s upcoming legacy, the oft-delayed. Top Gun: Maverick. Apart fromTransformers, McQuarrie develops Paramount’s most lucrative big-budget bets.

Television: Taylor Sheridan

Sheridan quickly became Hollywood’s most requested screenwriter after writingHitman,Against all oddsand punch Michael B. JordanWithout remorse (which Paramount sold to Amazon). Sheridan also created the biggest cable success in Paramount Network Yellowstone. The show’s success led to a multi-year pact with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group. This deal covers the next Yellowstoneprequel,Y: 1883, coming to Paramount + andYellowstonespin off,6666 (working title). Next seriesMayor of Kingstown, with Jeremy Renner, andEarth manAlso fall under his lucrative new deal as he cemented himself as ViacomCBS’s small screen golden boy.

NBCUniversal

Movie: Jordan Peele

After Jordan Peele’s two directorial feature films, both released on Universal, grossed over $ 500 million combined against a total budget of just $ 25 million, the studio locked him in a first-look deal. sold out in 2019. Talk about the obvious. The lucrative five-year pact ensures that Universal will develop the next two films for Peele and his banner Monkeypaw Productions, which he will write, direct and produce. The first is slated to arrive in 2022. Peele has also been a powerful producer for NBCU with credits on Focus Features’ BlacKkKlansmanand to come from Nia DaCostaCandymanto restart.

Like a Tarantino or a Christopher Nolan, Peele has become a selling point in its own right. Audiences will be tuned in just because of his involvement, which is a rare feat for a creator, let alone early in their careers behind the camera. The value he brings to NBCU as a filmmaker and producer is irreplaceable.

Television: Steven Spielberg, Michael Schur

Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment supplies feature films to Universal and its subsidiary Focus Features. But the production team also plays an important role in NBCU’s television production, with Spielberg producing a handful of current and upcoming projects. These include the successful Netflix animation spin-offJurassic World: Cretaceous Campand SyfyForeign resident, which just marked a Season 2 renewal. Both have ties to the NBCU.

We also consider Michael Schur, who Universal Television locked down in 2019 on a five-year contract worth $ 25 million per year, an elite win for NBCU. Schur was a screenwriter and producer on NBC’sOfficebefore co-creatingParks and recreationfor the network. He was also an executive producer on Netflix Master of None(produced by Universal Television) and Brooklyn nine-nine(which NBC relaunched after Fox canceled it)before creating NBCsThe right place. He created the next sitcom Rutherford Falls, set to arrive on Peacock, and the adult animated comedyQ-Fore, for Netflix.

WarnerMedia

Film / Television: JJ Abrams

In 2019, WarnerMedia won the coveted JJ Abrams raffle with a massive $ 500 million global deal. The prolific writer-producer-director and his production team Bad Robot have since worked hard to develop WarnerMedia’s film, television, digital content, music, games, consumer products and theme parks divisions.

Recently, it was announced that Abrams will be producing a reboot of Superman on the big screen with acclaimed writer Ta-Nehisi Coates drafting the screenplay. This is the largest development of tickets sinceStar warsThe filmmaker has joined the company, but his role is also peppered with other planned work. Abrams and Bad Robot are also developing aJustice LeagueDarkseries for HBO Max, as well as new TV seriesWild,DusterandNeglect(which is based on the work of Stephen King). It will return to the small screen in a big way with HBO Demimonde, the first television series created by Abrams sinceA.k.aandLost. He is also already an executive producer on HBO.Lovecraft Countryalongside who else, Jordan Peele.