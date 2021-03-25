Madhavan tests positive for Covid, his post has a ‘3 idiots’ connection

The actor who worked with Amir Khan, who also recently contracted the deadly virus, mentioned their character to add a light touch to the news.

In the movie, R Madhavan played Farhan, Aamir played the role of Rancho, and Sharman Joshi played Raju, known as the Three Idiots. Meanwhile, Boman Irani tried out the villainous Viru Sahastrabuddhi (Virus) in the 2009 hit movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film was a huge box office hit and received an overwhelming response from critics and viewers alike.

Referring to the film, Madhavan shared on Twitter: “Farhan MUST follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he’s completely caught up. But it’s all good and the Covid will be in the well soon. place we don’t want Raju. Thanks for all the love. I’m recovering well. “

Farhan MUST follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he caught up. BUT EVERYTHING IS OK and the Covid will soon be in the well. Although this is a place where we don’t want Raju. Thank you for all the love that I get well. pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 – Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Saraf, among many others, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Previously, actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others were infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song ‘Baby Doll’, became the first Bollywood celebrity to be infected with Covid-19.

Madhavan recently shared a video on Instagram of the sets for “Amriki Pandit” in Bhopal. The actor captioned the video, “Shoot in Bhopal … with tons of caution.”

The actor was last seen in “ Maara, ” released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. The star is also working on his upcoming release ‘Rocketry’ where he stars as scientist Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan also writes, directs and produces the film.

