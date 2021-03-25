Michael Sheen to star in Under Milk Wood at the National Theater | Theater





The National theater in London is set to reopen in June with a new version of Dylan Thomass’ play for voices Under Milk Wood, starring Michael Sheen and Sin Phillips. The production, announced Thursday, will be performed in the round in the Olivier Theater, which was reconfigured last year to accommodate an audience socially distant from Death of England: Delroy and the panto Dick Whittington. The National will also reopen its smaller stage, the Dorfman Theater, for the first time since the pandemic caused theaters to close last March. It will present Jack Thornes’ adaptation of the Japanese film After Life, a metaphysical comedy directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda released in 1999. The Olivier theater will have a capacity of around 500 seats and the Dorfman will be capped at 120 spectators. Rufus Norris, director of the National Theater, said this has been an incredibly difficult year for the industry, but he looks cautiously optimistic to welcome a larger audience soon. He acknowledged that the Nationals’ popular lockdown streams have reached millions around the world, but added that the magic of live theater is what we can now begin to turn to: creating work with our independent artists and colleagues. , support the creativity of young people and bring joy to audiences and communities through imaginative and inspiring live performances. It’s been almost 90 years since teenage Dylan Thomas began sketching the first ideas for Under Milk Wood, set in the Welsh seaside village with the cheeky name of Llareggub. It had its first stage productions in 1953 and, after Thomass’s death, was broadcast on radio a year later, with Richard Burton. The Olivier Theater production, which opens June 16, will include additional material from Sin Owen and will be directed by Lyndsey Turner. His previous productions at the National include Look Back in Anger as Jimmy Porter, another role made famous by Burton. The Dorfman Theater will open two weeks earlier than the Olivier for After Life, a co-production with the Headlong theater company which will be directed by Jeremy Herrin with a concept by Herrin, Thorne and designer Bunny Christie. Both productions will run until July 24. More information on the return of Death of England: Delroy, which closed on its official opening night in November, and the previously announced revival of Larry Kramers playing The Normal Heart, will be announced at a later date.

