Prince Charles wanted to give a ‘point by point’ response to Harry and Meghan’s allegations, according to royal expert

A frustrated Prince Charles wanted to defend himself and his family with a more detailed response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markles’ claims when they met Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, according to a report.

Buckingham Palace released a brief statement following the claims of the royal couples in the interview – which included allegations of racism – saying the family were “saddened” to hear the couple express their hardships as they lived in England.

“The issues raised, in particular that of race, are of concern,” the statement said. “While some memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family in private. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The Prince of Wales has not spoken publicly about the accusations his son Prince William told reporters that the royal family were “really not a racist family”, but apparently he initially wanted to respond to the allegations ” point by point, ”according to Entertainment Tonight. royal correspondent Katie Nicholl.

“I understand Prince Charles wanted to issue a more detailed statement during Oprah’s interview and maybe address some of these issues point by point,” Nicholl said.

She said after giving it some thought, “it was decided that a shorter statement would be better, that going point to point could potentially be more damaging and give more ammo to keep the line going.”

Among Harry and Meghans’ bombshell statements were accusations that someone at the palace was concerned about the potential skin color of unborn baby Archies, a claim by Harry that his father had cut him and that he had stopped taking his calls.

“I think Prince Charles and Prince William were keen to correct some of the things the couple had said,” Nicholl said.

Royal expert Robert Jobson said in an article for Hello! magazine he believes Charles “took the lead” in Palace’s response to the interview.

“The Queen is 94 and The Duke of Edinburgh is incapacitated so he will try to calm down and learn from this so that something can be worked out to everyone’s satisfaction,” he wrote , according to Cosmopolitan magazine.

He said the Prince of Wales drafted the Buckingham Palace ‘dignified’ statement.

“The Royal Family like to do things as a team, and if the team is devastated, they like to react as a unit and as a family,” he said.

Nicholl said Charles was “particularly frustrated” by Harry’s claim that he was cut off by his father after he and Meghan left the UK.

“If you talk to sources in Charles’ camp, it wasn’t,” she said. Entertainment tonight. “He continued to fund them for a while after they moved first to Canada and then to America. So yes, I think there was a sense at one point that they wanted to address more than just the issue. of race. ”