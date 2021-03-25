



Image source: INSTAGRAM / VIGNESH SHIVAN The southern actress Nayanthara is engaged to her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan? Their last photo suggests it On Thursday morning, fans saw the names of Southern actress Nayanthara and her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan take the top spot on social media. As soon as fans searched about them, they saw a photo of the couple which was shared by the director on their Instagram handle. Likewise, the actors’ hand can be seen resting on Shivan’s chest. But what caught everyone’s attention was the gold band in her engagement finger and also the caption that read, “Viralodu uyir kooda korthu …. (sic)” with a bundle of hearts. The term roughly translates into English as: “I strapped my lifeline to my fingers.” However, the image didn’t show their faces, but everyone took it as a clue and started guessing that the two got engaged. A flood of comments started pouring in from fans who wrote: “omgggg mr and mrs wikkiiiii”, “Awwww, congratulations, wikkiofficial, dare not break his heart”, “Congratulations, always stay happy”, etc. the lines of the caption actually come from a song from the movie Remo. However, no official confirmation on this has been made, but the hint was enough to keep their fans happy. READ ALSO:Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben aka Disha Vakani finally said goodbye to the show? This is what we know Without further ado, take a look at the article here: The couple have been together since 2015 and time and time again their photos go viral on the internet. If you go through Vignesh’s Instagram nickname, you will find lots of photos that will make you say “aww”. READ ALSO:Splitsvilla X3: Messy battles mind games, here’s what will happen next in Sunny Leone, the Rannvijay show Vignesh and Nayanthara met on the sets of “Naanum Rowdydhaan” and Cupid hit them. Rumors of their marriage spread from time to time, but neither has ever spoken of their plans. Professionally, Vignesh is busy with the filming of his next film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. READ ALSO:Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood and Eijaz Khan confirmed for Rohit Shetty’s show?







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos