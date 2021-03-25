Daily horoscope for March 25, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 25, the resident of Bustle Mecca Woods astrologer, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect each sign of the zodiac. Below is an overview of how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon completes her journey through creative and fun Leo. After a few stressful days, today gives us a little reprieve as the Leo moon starts the day in opposition to Jupiter floating in friendly Aquarius. As a result, the first half of the day is a good time to connect with friends and engage in creative ideas and projects. Since Leo is a warm sign and Jupiter is associated with generosity, we were also encouraged to give heart.

At the end of tonight, the moon leaves Leo and moves to a detail-oriented and thoughtful Virgo. When the moon is in Virgo, we usually find ourselves in the mood to simplify our lives, which can include getting rid of things we no longer need or finding better ways to get things done. Since the moon enters Virgo late tonight, some of us might find ourselves working on ways to improve our sleep patterns, while night owls might be using the time to be productive.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and be sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You should be in a good mood today. Look for ways to share these good vibes with others. Creatively you are on fire. When it comes to a plan or an idea, follow-up is necessary.

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You could have a professional victory today that makes you feel good in your heart. Let this be an example of your ingenuity and your ability. Don’t doubt your magic.

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

Your brain is overflowing with ideas today and for the first time in a long time, it seems that you are feeling more optimistic about these ideas coming to fruition. Go where inspiration calls you.

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

A financial issue might have a good resolution for you today, especially if it’s about taxes, a loan, or a lump sum you expected. A job opportunity could also loom on the horizon.

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You recalled that you don’t always have to do things on your own. There are people who want to offer you their help or their resources. Get into a reception area.

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You might need some alone time today. If so, feel free to take the time you need. The world can wait. Your top priority right now is your happiness and well-being.

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You might have a sign today that you are getting closer to making a dream come true. Do not lose faith and continue to believe in yourself and your gifts. Honor your intuition.

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You might be looking for praise or attention today for your accomplishments or expertise. You’ll feel better when you celebrate yourself instead. Honor yourself and others will too.

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You might be craving new learning and adventure experiences now. If so, look for opportunities to feed your mind and build on what you know. Improve your craft.

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

With money at the center of your mind today, it’s a good time for accounting or bookkeeping tasks. A financial investment could also prove to be fruitful. Believe in your earning power.

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

With your star on the rise, just about everyone wants to get closer to you now. Be open, but remember to be too accessible. Reciprocity is the key to your relationships today.

Margaret Flatley / Agitation

You may need to find a better work-life balance today. When it comes to helping others, make sure you don’t overdo it. Get the support you need, too.