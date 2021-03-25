‘Person’ review: Bob Odenkirk goes wild

The “Better Call Saul” actor plays the guy like a cat chasing dogs, which is especially the extent of the film’s subversions.

It started as a Hollywood trend, and now it’s become a Hollywood rule: the more modest the middle-aged recluse character, the more mess is about to create. Most likely, it will be via a pistol, blade, vehicle, or a creative combination of all three.

We’ve seen it in recent years with Liam Neeson (Taken), Denzel Washington (The Equalizer), and Keanu Reeves (John Wick), established actors we’ve seen using everything from Home Depot hammers to samurai swords to neutralize seas of nameless morons, drug lords. , conspirators with accents as heavy as the anvils about to fall on them (in a metaphorical sense, though the picture is easy to imagine, given how far the limits of these murderous fantasy films tend to be. unlimited). For nearly 15 years, the public for the most part engulfed him, and unexpected, but reliable franchises flourished alongside relatively chaste but ultra-reliable superhero sagas.

This burgeoning franchise also seems likely for Nobody, the latest offering in this increasingly luscious and self-aware subgenre, after it opens in theaters on Friday. This is the second feature shoot-em-up by Ilya Naishuller whose 2015 first-person video game experience as a film, Hardcore Henry, lives up to its title even though he refuses to transcend him and fully understand the key equation of his ancestors: The acts of violence that we observe these characters, whether you look at them in horror or with joy, are not necessarily meant to eclipse the performer who fills his shoes. Irony is the cinematic motto of these works, and irony is unmistakably embodied in Nobody by the highly recognizable Somebody Bob Odenkirk, whose legacy-building role as shrewd but cowardly criminalist Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad ( and spinoff hit Better Call Saul) would have us believe Odenkirk would play the blazing guy on the barrel end of a gun, not standing upright in a hollow-eyed challenge.

But audience expectations are the first of many things to ignite in Nobody as we watch Odenkirk play against a guy while embarking on his own revenge. The usual tools will be guns, vehicles, blades, you know the drill, and editors Evan Schiff and William Yeh, along with a mischievous sound department, are all gaining faces from the audience. I hesitated between being in awe and numb with the horrible things that were unfolding on screen. More tightly calibrated than sleek, the film is a moderately successful blend of comically brutal and narratively mundane, as well as a natural next step in the evolution of those hard-R’s, leave the kids-at-home, crank-it-up-to-11 action epics. Part of me wishes he found a way to be more of a jump.

No one arguably works best as a satire as he leans harder in the chaos of his cast. While Washington, Neeson, and Reeves have played badasses before, whether that’s wielding lightsabers or stopping bullets in their path, Odenkirk is more than shaking up the movie rules about age limits for our action stars. He breaks away from the mold Hollywood has shaped for him. He is, after all, an actor whose last film role was the Family Patriarch of the Christmas Fire March in Little Women. His character here (credited as Hutch Mansell, although in the spirit of the film’s title, I can’t remember the name mentioned) might moan at the genteel spirit of Father Marchs. But he could also find himself envious. Before Nobody starts piling up bodies, it brushes lightly on interesting ideas about family expectation and caged machismo; a first sequence excitingly switches between suburbs to suburbs as the days of the week pass, with rapid fire, as if they were bullet casings littering the floor of middle-aged life and Sunday are entirely stir-fried). We watched poured daily cups of coffee and bus passes over and over, and something about it seems just as exhausting as what will happen later.

There’s no March family bliss to be found, but it’s not for lack of trying Hutchs’ game; between his weekly forgetfulness to take out the trash and his complete inability to maintain a meaningful relationship with his teenage son, he is rather deficient in all of the archetypal roles of a nuclear family head. Which might say more about Western notions of success than Hutch himself. Here, the ostentatious comforts of quiet American success, the deadlocked big house, well-paid office work, family only serve to fuel Hutchs’ desperation for something that, well, not so rote. In this cleverly constructed first act cut-out, you feel like a thorny reel is constantly winding, more and more ready to spring. For the most carnivorous viewers, the moment will be cathartic, worthy of the shocked curses that cross the lips of the characters and maybe yours as well. For the rest of us, there’s also something slightly engaging about the thematic contrasts that Naishuller and screenwriter Derek Kolstad attempt to draw.

I do not recommend watching trailers. On the one hand, the Nobodys poster is truthful in teasing the relentless chaos assured faces will be sculpted, knives dipped into skin, teeth knocked out (and, vitally, not always by our protagonist). But for another and this is a slight mark against the film, its subversions largely begin and end with Odenkirk and the way it unfolds as if it is the ignited spark on a stick of dynamite. Explosions are still imminent. Being a person isn’t what it’s supposed to be, but harnessing that ambiguity will give Hutch its own advantages.

The most obvious comparison here might be the John Wick franchise, these films share Nobodys’ penchant for crawling (and sometimes violating) caricature territory, as well as sneaky suggestions about vast networks of ghost organizations. But where Keanu Reevess’ hibernating assassin charges head first into the void, Odenkirks Hutch Mansell falls there, unaware that one of the thugs he struggles one night as he ostensibly protects a young woman or perhaps to satisfy his own dormant violent urges is the son of a Russian. lord of the crowd. Complications ensue and escalate rapidly. The generalities of the plot aren’t as surprising here as they do.

The film evolves into a more expansive world-building and story-building in its middle act, which inevitably means its intriguing metaphors will be forced to concede attention to the visceral escape of watching Odenkirk crush a squad of minions. convicts invading his house as if they were cockroaches. . Like the good old days, eh? Hutch tells his wife as she deals with him after a first wave of violence, the first spring of that inner coil in one of the few moments suggesting that Hutch isn’t exploring new violent abilities as much as he rediscovers them. This is another recurring motif among recent films of this blood-splattered ilk, but they have yet to grasp it like a chisel to significantly dig into the psychology of someone trying to meet the angel and the devil. on his shoulders in the middle. No one stands somewhere between Ben Wheatleys Kill List and last year’s unsuccessful Russell Crowe vehicle Unhinged in this regard.

Most of the time, all of the thematic material serves as an essence-soaked precursor to the carnage to come, a little more specific and a little more self-referential way of luring us into the sheer pleasures of watching Saul Goodman shatter by breaking the bone. For the most part, I was happy to indulge in it, even as the third act of cinema threatens to emphasize the subject; the moment we were invited to laugh at the rudeness of Louis Armstrong (you already know what a tune) humming at the sight of faces being beaten by a smiling Odenkirk, we discovered the extent of the films’ delight. Again, when they include a Christopher Lloyd carrying a shotgun, heavily choreographed mayhem, and a nod to more to come, these delicacies will be more than enough for most.

“Nobody” is rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout, and brief drug use. It hits some local theaters on Friday.

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, RZA